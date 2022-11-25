PARSONS — The Royster Rockets took on their final competition of the season, joining teams from Coffeyville, Columbus, Fort Scott, Frontenac, Girard, Independence and Labette County for an evening of matches in Parsons on Tuesday.
“I saw a lot of the wrestlers grow over the season and we were wrestling our best at the end of the season,” Royster head coach Rusty Eming said. “It’s a fast and furious season and we had to do a lot of teaching before each tournament.”
Royster had 12 wrestlers claim the top spot in their bracket, with 16 more Rockets earning a runner-up finish.
Nathan Stinert, Alex Helman, Jorden Patterson, Anthony Beard, Urijah Ulrich, Braddox Bancroft, Joseph Gann, Clint Cooper, Andres Vargas, Riverlee Allen, Marlee Russell and Alissa O’Brien posted a pair of wins to earn a gold medal.
Tanner Wolf, Samuel Hutchison, T.J. Cash, Jentry Costin, Ranz Hudson, Jose Cuin, Karter Naff, Emma Mussulman, Amelia Daniels, Khloe Robinson, Esperanza Cuin, Arlee Westhoff, Mylee Miller, Shyanne Yukawa, Josie McMahan and Lani Stanfield ended the day 1-1, earning second place.
The overall season was successful for numerous wrestlers, as 10 Rockets finished the year with three or fewer losses.
Allen was the lone Rocket to go undefeated on the year, she claimed first place in all six tournaments.
“Riverlee just has a drive to be a very good wrestler,” Emling said. “She’s strong for her size, tough as they come and physical where other wrestlers just shut down. I am excited to see what the future holds for her.”
Bo Small entered Monday’s Kent Frazell Classic undefeated, but took a pair of losses before injury defaulting his final match.
Patterson dropped just a single match on the year, while Stinert, Hutchison, Cash, Ulrich, Jose Cuin and Naff suffered just two losses on the year. Beard, Costin and Alissa O’Brien finished the year with only three losses.
“That’s awesome we had so many kids who did really great. We had a lot of first year wrestlers, so for them to have that kind of success is awesome,” Emling said. “I just hope they continue by getting involved in the kids program and get more mat time. I would also love to see them wrestle in high school to continue the tradition of fellow Chanute wrestlers.”
Above all, the season was successful in including as many athletes as possible. The Rockets had over 40 wrestlers on the mat at each event.
“You know you did something right when you have wrestlers crying at the end,” Emling said. “I even had one kid tell me this is the only time they felt like they belonged, so that was nice.
“I could have not done it without my assistants Justin Bancroft, Doug Jackett and the girl’s coach Jokob Durossette,” Emling continued. “They stepped up and did an awesome job helping with the team. They’ve been a big, valuable part with the teaching and working with the kids.”
Results
Boys
71-75 lbs: 2nd - Tanner Wolf
74-80 lbs: 1st - Nathen Stinert
84-89 lbs: 3rd - Maddox Salyers
90-98 lbs: 2nd - Samuel Hutchinson
94-96 lbs: 1st - Alex Helman
93-100 lbs: 2nd - T.J. Cash
97-102 lbs: 3rd - Blake Cummings
98- 108 lbs: 1st - Jorden Patterson
105-109 lbs: 3rd - Kasen Audiss
106-110 lbs: 1st - Anthony Beard
109-113 lbs: 3rd - Kysen Seamster
120-130 lbs: 1st - Urijah Ulrich
126-130 lbs: 1st - Braddox Bancroft
132-140 lbs: 1st - Joseph Gann
143-150 lbs: 2nd - Jentry Costin
137-151 lbs: 3rd - Joshua Schoenhofer
154-160 lbs: 2nd - Ranz Hudson
161-164 lbs: 1st - Clint Cooper
163-166 lbs: 1st - Andres Vargas, 2nd - Jose Cuin
165-166 lbs: 2nd - Karter Naff
190-198 lbs: 3rd - Ayden Ogle
198-200 lbs: 3rd - Drake Friederich
240-248 lbs: 3rd - Lucas Sweazy
Girls
70-72 lbs: 2nd - Emma Mussulman
82-87 lbs: 1st - Riverlee Allen, 2nd - Amelia Daniels
90-95 lbs: 1st - Marlee Russell
95-100 lbs: 2nd - Khloe Robinson
100-106 lbs: 3rd - Kaytian Thuma
108-109 lbs: 3rd - Raegan Marple
108-111 lbs: 3rd - Olivia Wheatley
108-114 lbs: 2nd - Esperanza Cuin
118-120 lbs: 2nd - Arlee Westhoff
120-125 lbs: 2nd - Mylee Miller
126-128 lbs: 3rd - Kamber Chaney
126-131 lbs: 2nd - Shyanne Yukawa
138-144 lbs: 2nd - Josie McMahan
153-156 lbs: 2nd - Lani Stanfield
159-163 lbs: 1st - Alissa O’Brien
