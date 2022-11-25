Royster Wrestling Kent Frazell 11.21.22

Royster's Samuel Hutchison bridges for an escape during the 2022 Kent Frazell Invitational on Monday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

PARSONS — The Royster Rockets took on their final competition of the season, joining teams from Coffeyville, Columbus, Fort Scott, Frontenac, Girard, Independence and Labette County for an evening of matches in Parsons on Tuesday.

“I saw a lot of the wrestlers grow over the season and we were wrestling our best at the end of the season,” Royster head coach Rusty Eming said. “It’s a fast and furious season and we had to do a lot of teaching before each tournament.”

