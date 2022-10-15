The Chanute Community Sports Complex played host to a Southeast Kansas League matchup between the Chanute Blue Comets and the Independence Bulldogs Thursday evening. Although the defense held strong, the powerhouse program from Independence took down the Blue Comets on senior night by a 5-0 score.
Coming into the matchup, Wilcox knew his squad would need to be near perfect to keep the game close. The Blue Comets did just that, holding the Bulldogs to a single score in the first 40 minutes.
A corner kick near the Chanute goal got lost in the evening sunlight, allowing an easy finish for Independence.
“I was thrilled with the first half,” Chanute head coach Adam Wilcox said. “Our defense played really well, they were locked in, hitting their marks. The wings were covering their late runners really well, which is something we’ve struggled with this year.”
The second half was not as easy for Chanute. After netting the score in the first half, Independence’s Gerald Mattes would add four more in the second. A breakaway in the 51st minute, followed by a pair of 1-on-1 goals shortly after pushed the Bulldog lead to a nearly insurmountable deficit.
The margin of loss could have easily been much larger, as senior defensemen Brady Adams and Xander Weilert made multiple goal-saving plays on a surging Independence offense.
“The backline, all five of them are starting for four starting spots. At any time we can make a change and not really drop off,” Wilcox said. “That’s one of the things that I’m most proud of, we’re being led by high-hustle seniors.”
The Chanute offense is not known for taking many shots on goal, recording just four in the second half. Although the Blue Comets play a counter-attack heavy offense, Wilcox knows his guys need to learn more confidence when they take control of the ball.
In this one, Independence seemed to stifle the Blue Comet offense even more than usual. Junior midfielder Carter Fosha and sophomore midfielder Eli Uhner worked the midfield well, but were continually forced off opportunities to the wings.
“Our short passes were much better than our longer balls today, we did really well in tight spaces,” Wilcox said. “Carter and Eli are monsters in tight spaces, and I’m super pumped to see them together for another year.”
When senior wing Rawley Chard returned to the squad after a hamstring injury suffered during the track and field season, Wilcox and company expected him to make an instant impact. Though he has made his presence known, the lack of practice has led to slight misplays on potential breakaway opportunities.
“We’re doing the best we can, as quickly as we can to get him back in sync with the rest of the team,” Wilcox said of the senior wing.
This seems to be on everyone’s mind after the loss, as Chard and Fosha were already discussing the passes just minutes after the match.
With the loss, Chanute drops to a 4-11 record on the year, while Independence sits atop the regional standings at 13-1.
Up Next
The Blue Comets are set to round out the regular season in Coffeyville on Thursday. First kick in the junior varsity match is set for 4:30 p.m., with varsity to follow at 6 p.m.
“I’ll go back and watch tape from the first time we play them, but really if we just do well with what we intend to do, we’ll do well,” Wilcox said.
Box Score
Independence 1 4 - 5
Chanute 0 0 - 0
Goals: Independence (6’) Independence (51’) Independence (61’) Independence (65’) Independence (79’)
