Chanute Soccer vs Indy 10.13.22 - Sonny Padilla

Chanute senior Sonny Padilla (4) brings the ball upfield during Thursday's home match against Independence.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Chanute Community Sports Complex played host to a Southeast Kansas League matchup between the Chanute Blue Comets and the Independence Bulldogs Thursday evening. Although the defense held strong, the powerhouse program from Independence took down the Blue Comets on senior night by a 5-0 score.

Coming into the matchup, Wilcox knew his squad would need to be near perfect to keep the game close. The Blue Comets did just that, holding the Bulldogs to a single score in the first 40 minutes. 

Chanute Soccer vs Indy 10.13.22 - Gregory Lopez
Chanute Soccer vs Indy 10.13.22 - Rawley Chard

