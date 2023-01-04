ALTAMONT — Chanute, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association, suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday as Labette County maintained its stranglehold atop the SEK League standings.
A grind-it-out effort gave the Labette County Grizzlies a 50-38 win over the Chanute Blue Comets.
“We held them to under 40 points and that’s something we talk about,” Labette County head coach Bradley Argabright said. “I know we can score 40 a night. I was really proud of our defense. And we had a really good fourth quarter.”
Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree felt the Blue Comets were on the wrong end of opportunistic swings of momentum.
“We had some mental lapses and bad turnovers,” Crabtree said. “We missed some free throws that deflated us. Our effort was there, they were just better than us tonight. The difference was the little things.”
Hudson Baker led Labette County with 12 points while Joe Paige added 10 points.
Kaiden Seamster paced Chanute’s scorebook with 11 points.
Both coaches felt rebounding played a big role in the game — Labette County limited Chanute’s offensive boards while also earning plenty of second and third opportunities.
“We knew coming in that our top priority was rebounding,” Crabtree. “We’re not a tall team, so we’re at a disadvantage. That had an effect tonight. That was part of our mental lapse.”
Success on the boards was a positive evolution for the Grizzlies.
“Early in the season, we were giving up second-chance points,” Argabright said. “We’ve made that a priority. It’s not good enough to be big. We have to work on boxouts and make it tough to get rebounds over us. We worked hard on the glass tonight.”
Chanute dropped to 3-1 overall with the loss.
“The biggest thing is how we respond,” Crabtree said. “We want responses, not reactions. We’ve got another road game this week, so we’ll see how we execute.”
Labette County is now above .500 at 4-3 overall and 3-0 in league action.
“It’s huge for our program,” Argabright said. “I challenged the guys with us playing a ranked, undefeated team out of break. I knew we were up for the challenge.”
Up Next
Chanute heads to projected league-favorite Pittsburg on Friday.
“It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Crabtree said. “But we’re excited to go play them. After a loss like this, it’s exciting to get the opportunity to try and beat somebody nobody will expect us to beat.”
As for Labette County, the Grizzlies begin a month-plus road slate on Friday at Fort Scott.
“We’ll focus on being road warriors each night,” Argabright said. “I can’t say enough about our guys. Our three losses are against teams that have one loss combined. I’m proud of where we’re at. But we’re not satisfied.”
Box Score
Labette County: 8 11 12 19 — 50
Chanute: 9 6 9 14 — 38
Scoring
Labette County: Hudson Baker 12, Joseph Paige 10, Zavier Phillips 9, Griffin Eaton 8, Tray Vinson 5, Kegan Bates 4, Matthew Boyle 2
Chanute: Kaiden Seamster 11, Larsen Koester 10, Eliott Stephenson 9, Jordan Duncan 3, Rhett Smith 3, Parker Henson 2
