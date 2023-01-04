Chanute MBB @ Labette County 1.3.23 - Lars Koester

Larsen Koester (3) of the Chanute Blue Comets knifes through the Labette County defense on a drive for a layup attempt during a loss at Labette County High School in Altamont on Tuesday.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

ALTAMONT — Chanute, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association, suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday as Labette County maintained its stranglehold atop the SEK League standings.

A grind-it-out effort gave the Labette County Grizzlies a 50-38 win over the Chanute Blue Comets.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments