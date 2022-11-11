NCCC MBB vs KWU 11.3.22 - Shaun Holmes

Neosho County sophomore guard Shaun Holmes (15) threads a pair of Kansas Wesleyan defenders during a home matchup on Nov. 3.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

GREAT BEND — The Neosho County Panthers dropped their second-straight game with a 77-100 loss to the Barton Cougars Tuesday night.

“Although we played well in spurts, we only shot 32% from the floor, and as long as that’s the case it’s going to be hard to win any games,” Neosho County head coach Taylor Shaffer said.

