GREAT BEND — The Neosho County Panthers dropped their second-straight game with a 77-100 loss to the Barton Cougars Tuesday night.
“Although we played well in spurts, we only shot 32% from the floor, and as long as that’s the case it’s going to be hard to win any games,” Neosho County head coach Taylor Shaffer said.
The first few minutes of the matchup saw Neosho County keep things close. The Panthers took the lead to start, then kept things within a pair of possessions until the halfway mark of the first half.
The Cougars began to slowly pull away toward the end of the half, thanks mostly in part to second chance opportunities. Barton ended up with 17 second chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.
“On the defensive end, we did some good things, and we were able to force 18 turnovers,” Shaffer said. “On the flipside, Barton had 16 offensive rebounds and shot 49% from the floor. Although they only made 10 threes, they were able to take advantage of their size and finished with 48 points in the paint.”
Barton extended their lead to 45-29 at halftime and fended off the Panthers throughout the second half.
Neosho County’s obvious struggle was shooting efficiency. The Panthers shot 32.4% from the floor and a measly 23.7% from beyond the arc. Free throws were falling at an 81.5% clip.
“Offensively, we were able to get open shots, but it was just one of those nights in which we couldn’t get anything to fall,” Shaffer said. “You have to credit Barton, as their pressure and length took us out of our comfort zone, and this led to us missing some open looks that we usually finish.”
Freshman guard and Parsons product Dariq Williams led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists. Freshman forward Davion Lewis added 14 points, while sophomore guard Michael Odingo had 10.
Freshman forward Peter Obeng pulled down six rebounds, sophomore guard Traymond Willis-Shaw tallied a pair of blocks and sophomore forward Jamarion Butler had a team-high four steals.
Up Next
The 1-2 Panthers were back at home yesterday evening to host the junior varsity McPherson Bulldogs.
Box Score
Neosho 29 48 - 77
Barton 45 55 - 100
Scoring: Dariq Williams 16, Davion Lewis 14, Michael Odingo 10, Alexander Norris 9, Shaun Holmes 8, Jamarion Butler 6, Traymond Willis-Shaw 6, Derrick Wiley 2, Peter Obeng 2, Jamari Robinson 2, Jordan Willis 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.