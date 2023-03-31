All-KJCCC 2023 - Rivers and White

Neosho County sophomore guards Chantoryia Rivers (22) and Im’Unique White (4) were named in the All-KJCCC awards released earlier this week.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

A pair of Neosho County Panthers from the women's basketball team were named in the conference awards released by the Kansas Jayhawk Conference earlier this week. Sophomore Chantoryia Rivers was named to the second team, while sophomore Im’Unique White was an honorable mention.

“They are special players that have made amazing strides to get these great accomplishments,” Neosho County head coach JJ Davis said. “We are so proud of them!”

