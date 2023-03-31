A pair of Neosho County Panthers from the women's basketball team were named in the conference awards released by the Kansas Jayhawk Conference earlier this week. Sophomore Chantoryia Rivers was named to the second team, while sophomore Im’Unique White was an honorable mention.
“They are special players that have made amazing strides to get these great accomplishments,” Neosho County head coach JJ Davis said. “We are so proud of them!”
Rivers started all but two games this season for Neosho County, averaging 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. The 5-foot-9 guard from Plaquemine, La. had 13 games of 15-plus points, including a season-high 25 points against Fort Scott on Feb. 15.
White, a 5-foot-4 guard from Kansas City, Mo., averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 games played this season. White was the leading scorer for the Panthers, and the second-highest scorer in the conference. White posted her season-high of 31 points during the regular season finale against Labette.
All-KJCCC Teams
First Team
Second Team
Wakiryah Daniels - Labette
Chantoryia Rivers - Neosho
Honorable Mentions
Courtney Davis - Highland
Patricia Sosa Lora - Labette
MVP
Freshman of the Year
Defensive Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
