ROBERT MAGOBET
BURLINGTON – State champion Chanute wrestling placed first and 12 of its wrestlers advanced to Sub-State in the KSHSAA 4A Regional Friday at Burlington High School.
In a normal year, this would have been at least the second straight year CHS qualified 12 of its wrestlers. Chanute as a team won by a landslide with 232.5 points, while Fort Scott (143 points), Frontenac (115.5), Coffeyville (98.5), and Independence (84) rounded out the top five.
Junior Dylan DeMeritt (106) won a 5-0 decision over Labette County’s Jasper Allison in the third-place match. DeMeritt placed third and improved to 15-12 on the year.
Another junior, Kolton Misener (113), came up victorious in a 7-0 decision over Paola’s Macoy Johnson in the first-place match. Not only did Misener place first, but he remained undefeated, improving his record to 27-0.
“I was able to finish it early, just using a quick turn. I thought I did pretty well,” Misener said after his match. “He was kind of just backing up, so I just stayed on the attack. (I will) just keep doing the same thing, keep scoring points.”
Senior state champion Trent Clements (120) pinned Independence’s Kohen Wright at 4:56. Like Misener, Clements also placed first and continued his unblemished streak with a record of 28-0.
Sophomore Trey Dillow (126) was the better wrestler in a 3-0 decision over Independence’s Cooper Anderson. Dillow also placed first, improving his record to 24-3.
Junior Kedric Emling (132) pinned Frontenac’s Peyton Wilderman at 4:41 in the third-place match. Emling finished in third place and moved to a record of 23-6.
Senior Colton Seely (138) won by fall in 26 seconds over Frontenac’s Bennie Adarr.
Not only did Seely place third, but he bettered his record to 20-6.
Sophomore Ty Leedy (145) fell short to Frontenac’s Dawson Lapping in a 3-1 sudden victory in the first-place match. Leedy placed second in his division and finished the day with an overall record of 23-4.
Junior Ty Galemore (160) also fell short to Paola’s Carson Gleghorn in an 11-2 major decision in the third-place match. Galemore etched a fourth-place finish and exited the tourney with a 15-14 record.
Senior State champion Brayden Dillow (182) forfeited the first-place match to Frontenac’s Dylan Ensch. Dillow finished second and will go to Sub-State with a 24-4 record.
“It’s feeling pretty good as the season progresses,” Dillow said. “At the moment it’s just polshing the details. The team and I are looking good to go for this weekend.”
Sophomore Bryan Jackett (195) lost to Coffeyville’s Matt Redden after a 9-4 decision in the first-place match. Jackett claimed second place and now has an 11-13 record.
Senior Tuker Davis won a 9-7 sudden victory over Iola’s Danny Boeken in the first-place match. Along with taking first place, Davis increased his record to 22-4.
Junior heavyweight Nathan Cunningham (285) pinned Burlington’s Sam Griffin at 3:43 in the third-place match. Cunningham was a third-place finisher and now has a record of 13-8.
According to the KSHSAA website, CHS will host Sub-State on Saturday at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.