Ty Leedy

Sophomore Ty Leedy has the upperhand in this match. He placed second in his division. Chanute will host Sub-State on Saturday. Top four finishers will advance to Salina for the Class 4A State meet.

ROBERT MAGOBET

robert@chanute.com

BURLINGTON – State champion Chanute wrestling placed first and 12 of its wrestlers advanced to Sub-State in the KSHSAA 4A Regional Friday at Burlington High School.

In a normal year, this would have been at least the second straight year CHS qualified 12 of its wrestlers. Chanute as a team won by a landslide with 232.5 points, while Fort Scott (143 points), Frontenac (115.5), Coffeyville (98.5), and Independence (84) rounded out the top five.

Junior Dylan DeMeritt (106) won a 5-0 decision over Labette County’s Jasper Allison in the third-place match. DeMeritt placed third and improved to 15-12 on the year.

Another junior, Kolton Misener (113), came up victorious in a 7-0 decision over Paola’s Macoy Johnson in the first-place match. Not only did Misener place first, but he remained undefeated, improving his record to 27-0.

“I was able to finish it early, just using a quick turn. I thought I did pretty well,” Misener said after his match. “He was kind of just backing up, so I just stayed on the attack. (I will) just keep doing the same thing, keep scoring points.”

Senior state champion Trent Clements (120) pinned Independence’s Kohen Wright at 4:56. Like Misener, Clements also placed first and continued his unblemished streak with a record of 28-0.

Sophomore Trey Dillow (126) was the better wrestler in a 3-0 decision over Independence’s Cooper Anderson. Dillow also placed first, improving his record to 24-3.

Junior Kedric Emling (132) pinned Frontenac’s Peyton Wilderman at 4:41 in the third-place match. Emling finished in third place and moved to a record of 23-6.

Senior Colton Seely (138) won by fall in 26 seconds over Frontenac’s Bennie Adarr. 

Not only did Seely place third, but he bettered his record to 20-6.

Sophomore Ty Leedy (145) fell short to Frontenac’s Dawson Lapping in a 3-1 sudden victory in the first-place match. Leedy placed second in his division and finished the day with an overall record of 23-4.

Junior Ty Galemore (160) also fell short to Paola’s Carson Gleghorn in an 11-2 major decision in the third-place match. Galemore etched a fourth-place finish and exited the tourney with a 15-14 record.

Senior State champion Brayden Dillow (182) forfeited the first-place match to Frontenac’s Dylan Ensch. Dillow finished second and will go to Sub-State with a 24-4 record.

“It’s feeling pretty good as the season progresses,” Dillow said. “At the moment it’s just polshing the details. The team and I are looking good to go for this weekend.”

 Sophomore Bryan Jackett (195) lost to Coffeyville’s Matt Redden after a 9-4 decision in the first-place match. Jackett claimed second place and now has an 11-13 record.

Senior Tuker Davis won a 9-7 sudden victory over Iola’s Danny Boeken in the first-place match. Along with taking first place, Davis increased his record to 22-4.

Junior heavyweight Nathan Cunningham (285) pinned Burlington’s Sam Griffin at 3:43 in the third-place match. Cunningham was a third-place finisher and now has a record of 13-8.

According to the KSHSAA website, CHS will host Sub-State on Saturday at noon.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments