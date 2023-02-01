Chanute sophomore Eliott Stephenson had the hot hand Monday, as the Blue Comets took down the Girard Trojans, 48-43.
Stephenson opened the game 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, leading his squad to a 21-11 lead after a quarter of play. Stephenson finished the game with a team-high 14 points, nine rebounds and a crucial second half block.
“Elliot has been great, it's so fun to see him develop,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “He has worked really hard on his game, and it shows. Our leaders are also doing a great job with him, guiding him and believing in him.”
Chanute continued controlling the matchup into the second quarter, extending their lead to 13 by halftime. Despite the slow, methodical nature of the Blue Comets’ offense, quick passes and nonstop off-ball movement allowed six different players to find the scoring column in the second period.
“Anytime we are really moving the ball we are hard to guard. Everyone can score on this team. The guys are sharing it at a high level and it shows,” Crabtree said.
Though Chanute committed just eight turnovers in the matchup, half of those came during an extended 14-4 Trojan run in the third quarter. Girard’s Tommy McDowell netted seven points in the period en route to a game-high 19 points.
The Trojans continued their rally in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Comets showed poise, never allowing the visitors within a single possession.
Girard’s best chance to bring the game within a bucket came with just over a minute left, when a picked pass led to a one-on-one Girard fastbreak. Junior Kaiden Seamster sprinted from halfcourt, bringing down the house with a block from behind to hold Chanute’s five-point advantage.
“That was a huge Block for Kaiden. His versatile play on the floor has a lot to do with the positions we have put ourselves in this season,” Crabtree said.
A major key to success down the stretch was Chanute’s ability to get to, and convert from the free throw line. The Blue Comets shot 76 percent from the charity stripe, knocking down 7-of-9 attempts in the fourth quarter.
“We stuck with our game plan in the fourth quarter. The team just executed and did what they had to do to win, specifically at the free throw line,” Crabtree said. “We got the stops we needed with man-to-man and our zone. It was just a great team effort.”
Junior Lars Koester went 9-of-10 from the charity stripe, adding a triple for 12 points on the evening. Koester also tallied a pair of drawn charges and rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Senior Parker Manly was hot in the first half, knocking down 2-of-3 3-point attempts to finish with eight points.
Seamster added five points and five rebounds to bolster his defensive presence. Junior Cohwen Wheeler and sophomore Jordan Duncan had three points, junior Brax Peter had two and senior Parker Henson added one.
Up Next
Chanute (9-4) heads north on Friday for a rivalry matchup with the Iola Mustangs (6-7). The Mustangs are led by a triple-threat scoring effort from senior Eli Adams (13.6 ppg) and juniors Landon Weide (11.2 ppg) and Mac Leonard (10.0 ppg).
“Iola is going to be a tough game for us, they are playing well,” Crabtree said. “Coach (Bycroft) does a great job over there. They will be ready for us and we will be ready for them. It’s always an exciting game playing Iola. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
Box Score
Girard: 11 10 14 8 — 43
Chanute: 21 13 4 10 — 48
Scoring
Girard: Tommy McDowell 19, Alex Coester 10, Luke Niggeman 6, Aiden Troike 4, Brett Clevenger 2, Aidan Damman 2
Chanute: Eliott Stephenson 14, Lars Koester 12, Parker Manly 8, Kaiden Seamster 5, Jordan Duncan 3, Cohwen Wheeler 3, Brax Peter 2, Parker Henson 1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.