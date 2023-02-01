Chanute MBB vs Girard 1.30.23 - Lars Koester

Chanute junior Lars Koester (3) works on a defender during a home matchup with the Girard Trojans on Monday.

 Abby Fisher | The Comet

Chanute sophomore Eliott Stephenson had the hot hand Monday, as the Blue Comets took down the Girard Trojans, 48-43.

Stephenson opened the game 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, leading his squad to a 21-11 lead after a quarter of play. Stephenson finished the game with a team-high 14 points, nine rebounds and a crucial second half block.

