Shemar Vance is constantly highlighting the talents that make him compete amongst the nation’s best athletes.
Vance, a sophomore at Neosho County Community College, is a member of the track and field team. His accolades at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, include being a three-time state qualifier in the 100M, a three-time region champion in long jump, and a three-time AAU All-American.
His standout performances are running a 6.91 in the 60-meter indoor, running a 10.3 in the 100M, and 21 seconds in the 200M. Vance also qualified for indoor and outdoor nationals as well as received an All-American award in nationals outdoor.
But Vance also has some free time. His favorite movie is “The Pursuit of Happyness” because of the positive message that he received from the blockbuster.
“No matter how hard life is, never give up, because God will never forsake you and he has a plan for everybody,” Vance said.
His favorite movie sports athlete is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. According to Vance, he and Johnson both have nice physiques and have nice smiles.
Other hobbies Vance indulges in include singing, cutting hair, fixing phones and filming YouTube videos (videography). His favorite subject in school is science.
The folks who push him to excel every day are his mom, two brothers and two sisters, along with a Maltese dog named BB.
