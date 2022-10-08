OSAGE CITY — The Humboldt Cubs traveled to Osage City for the squad’s final meet of the regular season. The Cubs posted numerous season and personal best times in the final tune-up at the Osage City Country Club.

“Osage City has a fast course and we always have good times at this meet,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “We had a beautiful day running on a great course.”

