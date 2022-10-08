OSAGE CITY — The Humboldt Cubs traveled to Osage City for the squad’s final meet of the regular season. The Cubs posted numerous season and personal best times in the final tune-up at the Osage City Country Club.
“Osage City has a fast course and we always have good times at this meet,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “We had a beautiful day running on a great course.”
Humboldt was joined by a bevy of strong teams from the northeast Kansas area, notably West Franklin, who brought home team victories in both varsity races.
Javyn Hess had his best race this season in the junior varsity boys race, while Anna Heisler, Lulu Melendez and Sophia Barlow had season-best races in the varsity girls race, with Peyton Wallace running his fastest 2022 time in the varsity boys race.
Piper Jones, Layne Ellison, Carsyn Haviland and Tori Melendez posted personal-best times, while Maxtyn Mueller, Brigg Shannon, Landon Bauer and Gavin Jaro chopped over a minute from their previous best 5K time.
Up Next
With the regular season behind them, the Cubs are now focused on the championship season. The postseason starts on Thursday, when the Humboldt squad takes on the course in Eureka for the Tri-Valley League Championships.
“We don't taper during this time, but we try to sharpen and keep fresh legs,” Carlson said. “Every workout from here on out will be at a faster pace with less volume.”
Results
MS Girls
24. Jo Ellison (16:31)
JV Girls
5. Leah Mueller (28:53)
10. Piper Jones (30:50)*
JV Boys
29. Maxtyn Mueller (24:42)*
30. Javyn Hess (24:56)
39. Layne Ellison (29:00)*
Varsity Girls
15. McKenna Jones (22:46)
28. Anna Heisler (24:09)
30. Carsyn Haviland (24:14)*
31. Tori Melendez (24:14)*
58. Lulu Melendez (27:06)
60. Sophia Barlow (27:27)
Varsity Boys
30. Peyton Wallace (19:26)
60. Brigg Shannon (20:44)*
65. Landon Bauer (21:04)*
94. Gavin Jaro (24:35)*
* - denotes personal-best time
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.