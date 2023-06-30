COFFEYVILLE — A total of 67 members of the Chanute Sharks swim team took on the Coffeyville Barracudas on Wednesday. The Sharks had over 450 entries on the night and set 125 personal-best times.
Up Next
The Sharks return to the water tomorrow for the Taran Sack Invitational at the Parsons Municipal Pool. Warmups begin at 7:20 a.m. and the first event is set to start at 9 a.m.
Results
Girls 200 Free 15-18: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 2:18.93; 3 Galt, Hannah 2:46.03*
Boys 200 Free 15-18: 1 Stover, Logan 2:20.47; 2 Fickel, Jack 2:43.89*
Girls 50 Free 10 & Under: 4 Weilert, Paisley 45.18*; 5 Noble, Rylie 46.25; 8 Seibel, Becca 53.44*; 11 Nothern, Stella 1:00.41
Boys 50 Free 10 & Under: 1 Swader, Caleb 36.41; 2 VanHouden, Ward 37.28; 3 Leroy, Jase 39.46*; 4 Brady, Brooks 41.75*; 5 Wire, Daxson 43.79; 6 Brady, Joseph 46.71*; 7 VanHouden, Fletcher 50.15*; 8 Bilby, Lincoln 50.45; 10 Harbin, Nathan P. 52.88*; 11 Kmiec, Cooper 54.60; 12 Hestand, Peyton 57.43
Girls 100 Free 11-12: 1 Seibel, Madison 1:16.54*; 3 Baker, Kinley 1:24.44*; 5 Brady, Sophia 1:33.68; 6 Lopez, Kyndall 1:41.13*
Boys 100 Free 11-12: 1 Vaughn, Kanyon 1:20.09*; 3 Wire, Drake 1:27.82*; 4 Leroy, Aiden 1:32.13*; 5 Greve, Madan 1:32.47*; 6 Patton, Landan 1:53.37*
Girls 100 Free 13-14: 1 Olson, Vera 1:11.53*; 4 Marple, Raegan 1:17.29*; 5 Turner, Zoey 1:22.40; 6 Brunner, Tessa 1:41.03
Boys 100 Free 13-14: 1 Olson, Warrick 1:00.15; 2 Stanley, Daniel 1:08.08; 3 Stephenson, Wyatt 1:08.09; 4 Greve, Mason 1:14.03; 5 Galt, Josiah 1:17.97
Girls 100 Free 15-18: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 1:01.82; 2 Dillow, Kiley 1:03.97*; 6 Vaughn, Willow 1:16.82*; 7 Galt, Hannah 1:17.06
Boys 100 Free 15-18: 1 Kays, Nicholas 1:01.71*; 2 Stover, Logan 1:01.97; 3 Fickel, Jack 1:13.20
Girls 25 Fly 6 & Under: 2 VanHouden, Saffron 44.75; 3 Sheerer, Lark 48.25*; 5 Leroy, Olivia 1:51.34
Boys 25 Fly 6 & Under: 2 Seibel, Weston 53.19
Girls 25 Fly 7-8: 1 Nothern, Stella 27.93; 2 Swader, Eliana 34.58; 3 Holman, Elyana 36.91*; 6 Fewins, Mia 47.52
Boys 25 Fly 7-8: 1 Brady, Joseph 31.03; 3 Patton, Logan 37.26; 4 Kepley, Jason 41.12*; 5 VanHouden, Fletcher 41.38; 6 Hunt, Greyson 54.67
Girls 25 Fly 9-10: 2 Weilert, Paisley 23.59*; 4 Seibel, Becca 25.09*; 8 Noble, Rylie 28.76*
Boys 25 Fly 9-10: 1 Leroy, Jase 22.72*; 2 Swader, Caleb 23.44; 3 VanHouden, Ward 23.89; 4 Brady, Brooks 24.75*; 5 Kmiec, Cooper 26.38*; 6 Wire, Daxson 28.41; 7 Hestand, Peyton 31.81; 8 Bilby, Lincoln 33.49; 9 Sheerer, Liam 35.71
Girls 50 Fly 11-12: 1 Seibel, Madison 39.44*; 3 Baker, Kinley 46.15*; 4 Lopez, Kyndall 51.38*; 7 Brady, Sophia 57.81
Boys 50 Fly 11-12: 1 Vaughn, Kanyon 46.69*; 2 Greve, Madan 51.37*; 4 Leroy, Aiden 59.72; 5 Wire, Drake 1:01.37*
Girls 50 Fly 13-14: 1 Olson, Vera 37.87; 2 Marple, Raegan 39.64*; 5 Turner, Zoey 48.91; 6 Brunner, Tessa 1:02.43
Boys 50 Fly 13-14: 1 Olson, Warrick 30.62; 2 Stanley, Daniel 32.75; 3 Stephenson, Wyatt 39.00; 4 Galt, Josiah 40.66; 5 Greve, Mason 41.12
Girls 50 Fly 15-18: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 30.62; 3 Dillow, Kiley 31.64*; 5 Galt, Hannah 39.47; 6 Cook, Karissa 39.56; 8 Vaughn, Willow 46.58
Boys 50 Fly 15-18: 1 Stover, Logan 30.60; 2 Fickel, Jack 35.13*; 3 Stanley, Mike 35.31; 4 Kays, Nicholas 35.58; 5 Small, Brock 40.56*
Girls 25 Back 6 & Under: 1 Leroy, Carolina 30.75*; 2 VanHouden, Saffron 34.76*; 4 Sheerer, Lark 44.26*; 6 Kepley, Lainey 51.29; 7 Kmiec, Lilly 1:08.95; 8 Leroy, Olivia 1:09.96; 9 Holman, Alexys 1:41.22
Boys 25 Back 6 & Under: 1 48.22Y Seibel, Weston
Girls 25 Back 7-8: 2 Swader, Eliana 25.50; 3 Nothern, Stella 28.97; 6 Fewins, Mia 33.15; 7 Holman, Elyana 33.32; 10 Weilert, Addison 38.17; 11 Noble, Kourtney 50.13
Boys 25 Back 7-8: 2 Brady, Joseph 28.60; 3 Patton, Logan 29.90; 4 VanHouden, Fletcher 32.03; 5 Kepley, Jason 37.32; 7 Hunt, Greyson 41.25*; 8 Haworth, Will 44.88; 9 Cook, Jesse 45.90
Girls 25 Back 9-10: 1 Weilert, Paisley 22.25*; 4 Seibel, Becca 26.09*; 7 Noble, Rylie 28.03; 11 Haworth, Elise 45.19Y
Boys 25 Back 9-10: 1 Swader, Caleb 20.50*; 2 Brady, Brooks 22.28; 3 VanHouden, Ward 22.90*; 4 Leroy, Jase 24.13*; 5 Wire, Daxson 26.72; 6 Kmiec, Cooper 26.77; 7 Bilby, Lincoln 33.40; 8 Sheerer, Liam 33.72*; 9 Harbin, Nathan P. 34.28; 10 Hestand, Peyton 35.78
Girls 50 Back 11-12: 1 Seibel, Madison 45.38; 2 Lopez, Kyndall 45.56*; 3 Brady, Sophia 46.34*; 5 Baker, Kinley 51.14
Boys 50 Back 11-12: 1 Leroy, Aiden 44.20*; 2 Vaughn, Kanyon 46.15*; 4 Greve, Madan 50.03*; 5 Bilby, Lawson 50.46*; 6 Wire, Drake 57.97*; 7 Patton, Landan 1:04.22
Girls 50 Back 13-14: 1 Olson, Vera 39.78*; 3 Turner, Zoey 44.25; 4 Marple, Raegan 44.36; 6 Brunner, Tessa 52.37*
Boys 50 Back 13-14: 1 Stephenson, Wyatt 35.94; 2 Greve, Mason 39.56; 3 Stanley, Daniel 40.02; 4 Galt, Josiah 41.82
Girls 50 Back 15-18: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 32.47; 2 Dillow, Kiley 33.58*; 4 Cook, Karissa 38.72; 6 Galt, Hannah 42.82; 7 Vaughn, Willow 46.09
Boys 50 Back 15-18: 1 Stover, Logan 33.28*; 2 Kays, Nicholas 37.59*; 3 Stanley, Mike 38.31*; 4 Fickel, Jack 40.00
Girls 25 Breast 6 & Under: 1 VanHouden, Saffron 45.53; 3 Sheerer, Lark 51.44*
Boys 25 Breast 6 & Under: 2 Seibel, Weston 52.85*
Girls 25 Breast 7-8: 2 Nothern, Stella 33.97*; 3 Swader, Eliana 35.28; 4 Holman, Elyana 42.65*; 5 Noble, Kourtney 43.37; 6 Weilert, Addison 43.77*; 8 Fewins, Mia 46.91*
Boys 25 Breast 7-8: 1 Brady, Joseph 32.63; 3 VanHouden, Fletcher 38.32; 4 Kepley, Jason 45.84
Girls 25 Breast 9-10: 1 Weilert, Paisley 26.00; 5 Noble, Rylie 30.46*; 8 Seibel, Becca 32.75
Boys 25 Breast 9-10: 1 Kmiec, Cooper 23.52*; 2 Swader, Caleb 24.37; 3 Leroy, Jase 28.63*; 4 Sheerer, Liam 30.82; 5 Brady, Brooks 31.37; 6 VanHouden, Ward 35.55; 7 Hestand, Peyton 37.53*; 8 Wire, Daxson 37.91; 9 Harbin, Nathan P. 40.07*
Girls 50 Breast 11-12: 1 Baker, Kinley 47.41; 4 Seibel, Madison 55.47*; 5 Lopez, Kyndall 55.75; 6 Brady, Sophia 1:00.21
Boys 50 Breast 11-12: 1 Vaughn, Kanyon 50.43*; 2 Greve, Madan 50.59*; 4 Wire, Drake 1:12.80; 5 Bilby, Lawson 1:17.88
Girls 50 Breast 13-14: 1 Olson, Vera 42.50; 3 Turner, Zoey 46.81; 5 Marple, Raegan 50.63
Boys 50 Breast 13-14: 1 Stanley, Daniel 34.03; 2 Olson, Warrick 37.08; 3 Greve, Mason 44.91
Girls 50 Breast 15-18: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 35.37; 2 Dillow, Kiley 38.94; 5 Cook, Karissa 44.81; 6 Vaughn, Willow 48.71
Boys 50 Breast 15-18: 1 Fickel, Jack 36.69; 2 Stanley, Mike 36.94*; 3 Kays, Nicholas 37.63*; 4 Stover, Logan 40.91; 5 Small, Brock 1:07.13
Girls 25 Free 6 & Under: 1 VanHouden, Saffron 32.47; 3 Leroy, Carolina 38.56; 5 Kepley, Lainey 51.53*; 6 Sheerer, Lark 56.32; 7 Kmiec, Lilly 59.97*; 8 Leroy, Olivia 1:28.13; 10 Holman, Alexys 2:58.23
Boys 25 Free 6 & Under: 1 Seibel, Weston 34.41*
Girls 25 Free 7-8: 1 Swader, Eliana 22.00*; 2 Nothern, Stella 25.16; 4 Fewins, Mia 29.13; 5 Holman, Elyana 30.43*; 6 Weilert, Addison 30.61; 11 Noble, Kourtney 52.78
Boys 25 Free 7-8: 1 Brady, Joseph 20.59*; 2 VanHouden, Fletcher 23.65; 4 Patton, Logan 26.62*; 6 Kepley, Jason 32.00; 7 Hunt, Greyson 34.31; 8 Cook, Jesse 37.71; 9 Haworth, Will 41.09*
Girls 25 Free 9-10: 3 Weilert, Paisley 20.37; 5 Noble, Rylie 20.85; 6 Seibel, Becca 21.44*; 11 Haworth, Elise 32.44*
Boys 25 Free 9-10: 1 Swader, Caleb 15.78; 2 VanHouden, Ward 16.89; 3 Leroy, Jase 17.28*; 4 Wire, Daxson 18.00; 5 Brady, Brooks 19.75; 6 Bilby, Lincoln 23.03*; 7 Kmiec, Cooper 23.54; 8 Harbin, Benedict 23.56*; 9 Hestand, Peyton 24.59; 10 Harbin, Nathan P. 25.75*; 11 Sheerer, Liam 27.06*
Girls 50 Free 11-12: 1 Seibel, Madison 35.47; 2 Baker, Kinley 36.22; 4 Brady, Sophia 39.15; 6 Lopez, Kyndall 44.03*
Boys 50 Free 11-12: 1 Vaughn, Kanyon 36.59*; 3 Greve, Madan 39.03*; 4 Leroy, Aiden 40.37; 5 Bilby, Lawson 40.90*; 6 Wire, Drake 41.27; 7 Patton, Landan 52.85*
Girls 50 Free 13-14: 2 Olson, Vera 32.13; 4 Marple, Raegan 34.28*; 5 Turner, Zoey 34.81; 6 Brunner, Tessa 46.56
Boys 50 Free 13-14: 1 Olson, Warrick 26.41*; 2 Stephenson, Wyatt 28.78; 3 Stanley, Daniel 29.31; 4 Greve, Mason 31.46*; 5 Galt, Josiah 34.00
Girls 50 Free 15-18: 2 B'Hymer, Emma 28.56; 3 Dillow, Kiley 28.64; 5 Galt, Hannah 32.72*; 7 Cook, Karissa 34.44; 8 Vaughn, Willow 35.15*
Boys 50 Free 15-18: 1 Kays, Nicholas 26.90*; 2 Stover, Logan 27.15*; 3 Stanley, Mike 29.22*; 4 Fickel, Jack 31.09; 5 Small, Brock 59.78
Girls 100 IM 10 & Under: 4 Nothern, Stella 2:10.34*; 5 Noble, Rylie 2:16.85; 7 Swader, Eliana 2:19.63*; 9 Seibel, Becca 2:24.31*
Boys 100 IM 10 & Under: 1 Swader, Caleb 1:49.03; 2 VanHouden, Ward 1:54.69; 3 Leroy, Jase 2:05.63*; 4 Kmiec, Cooper 2:12.40; 5 Brady, Joseph 2:16.72*; 6 Wire, Daxson 2:21.65; 8 Sheerer, Liam 2:29.82*; 9 VanHouden, Fletcher 2:31.97; 10 Hestand, Peyton 2:35.47; 11 Patton, Logan 2:37.44; 12 Harbin, Nathan P. 2:38.63*
Girls 100 IM 11-12: 2 Seibel, Madison 1:35.47*; 3 Baker, Kinley 1:41.40*; 6 Lopez, Kyndall 1:54.25*; 7 Brady, Sophia 1:54.35
Boys 100 IM 11-12: 1 Vaughn, Kanyon 1:37.41*; 3 Greve, Madan 1:46.72*; 4 Patton, Landan 2:15.69*
Girls 100 IM 13-14: 1 Olson, Vera 1:26.03*; 4 Marple, Raegan 1:31.59*; 5 Turner, Zoey 1:37.97; 6 Brunner, Tessa 1:57.84
Boys 100 IM 13-14: 1 Olson, Warrick 1:13.59; 2 Stanley, Daniel 1:19.94; 3 Greve, Mason 1:27.63
Girls 100 IM 15-18: 1 B'Hymer, Emma 1:11.00; 2 Dillow, Kiley 1:15.46*; 5 Cook, Karissa 1:30.47; 6 Galt, Hannah 1:30.88; 7 Vaughn, Willow 1:37.47
Boys 100 IM 15-18: 1 Stover, Logan 1:16.69; 2 Kays, Nicholas 1:18.41*; 3 Fickel, Jack 1:25.08; 4 Small, Brock 2:59.06
* - denotes personal-best time
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.