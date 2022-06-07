A great season keeps getting better for Chanute, as five Blue Comets were named to the All-SEK League teams released last month, while Chanute head coach Beth Jackett was voted Coach of the Year by the Southeast Kansas league coaches.
Typically handed to the coach at the helm of the league champion, coaches were forced to pick between Jackett and Pittsburg’s A.J. Terry for the coach of the year honor after the two squads shared the title this season.
“My team definitely impressed the SEK as a whole,” Jackett said. “I felt pretty honored that they felt like my team was the best to give me the coach of the year honor.”
Juniors Kamri Naff, Brinly Bancroft and Grace Thompson received first team nods, Naff and Bancroft being selected unanimously before voting kicked off. Sophomores Jacie Costin and Kadynce Axleson were tabbed to the second team.
Selections were made based on statistics and coaches' vote, separated by infield and outfield players. While Jackett knew her team was solid, it was still a pleasant surprise for the pair of juniors to receive unanimous selections.
“There’s a couple of schools in the SEK that have great pitchers and shortstops, so for my girls to be picked as the best, that was pretty exciting,” Jackett said.
Naff was one of just two pitchers to be picked to the first team, thanks to a stellar season in the circle. Naff started all but two games on the season, coming in for relief in those two non-starts. Through nearly 120 innings, Naff amassed 124 strikeouts and just 35 walks with an ERA of 1.849.
Not just a pitcher, Naff finished with a .451 average from the plate with 10 doubles and six home runs.
“For Kamri to be one of the two pictures selected, that was definitely awesome,” Jackett said. “Brinly was right in the mix in the infield, so for her to be chosen right off the bat was exciting as well.”
Bancroft captained the infield while leading the Blue Comets in nearly every offensive statistic. The shortstop finished the season with a batting average less than a hit shy of .500, posting seven home runs and 34 RBIs in the process.
Rounding out the first-team selections was Chanute’s anchor behind the dish, Thompson. The junior came in just behind Naff and Bancroft in offensive production, but went error-free in 22 starts at catcher. A major highlight for Thompson was a walk-off home run against Paola early in the season, one of her three homers on the year.
One of the highlights of the meeting where SEK coaches voted on the honors, was the realization that every Blue Comet would return for the 2023 season. Jackett made sure to relish in the less-than-positive emotions coming from her opponents.
“We always talk about who our seniors are, and the rest of the coaches were pretty disappointed that I was going to have my full team back next year,” Jackett said with a laugh. “It was pretty cool to hear them say, ‘Are you serious? You’re not losing anybody?’ No, I’m not.”
Costin and Axelson received their nominations for their work in the outfield. The pair started all 22 games on the year, finishing with just four errors between them.
Both sophomores finished the season with averages above .350 and on-base percentages around .450. Costin was a more contact-focused hitter, tallying 23 singles, while Axelson had a bit more power behind her bat, posting five extra-base hits and four home runs.
A long-time coming, Chanute’s share of the SEK league title thanks to a 16-6 season was one of the best in program history. Because of watching them evolve on traveling teams as they got older, Jackett knew this group of girls would be talented. With the work put in by her players during the summer and into the high school season, Jackett had a fairly straightforward job to complete.
“I think it’s just been a work in progress since I’ve taken over as head coach,” Jackett said of her team’s successful season, and subsequent all-league honors. “For a majority of the girls, even though they play other sports, softball is their No. 1. So when you have a group of girls that desire the same thing, it makes it pretty easy to form a team to step up and play.”
After a regional loss to Fort Scott in 2021, a team they had defeated the week prior, the Blue Comets entered this season with a sour taste in their mouth and plenty to prove. Although the 2022 season was a major step forward, Jackett says she and her team are far from finished.
“They knew everything wasn’t just going to be given to them, that they had to work hard every day and put their mindset to it,” Jackett said. “They want to win the SEK outright, they don’t want to share it again. They’ve already set the goal of not traveling for regionals, to finish top-4 in order to host it. And of course, the best reality is to have a state championship on the wall.”
The team has big goals, but with many of the girls already back on the field for summer ball, the work toward next season has already begun.
2022 All-SEK League Honors
Coach of the Year
Beth Jackett - Chanute
First Team
Kamri Naff, Jr. - Chanute * (14-6 W/L, 117.1 IP, 124 K, 1.849 ERA, 1.031 WHIP)
Brinly Bancroft, Jr. - Chanute * (.493 AVG, 1.496 OPS, 7 HR, 34 RBI)
Grace Thompson, Jr. - Chanute (.431 AVG, 1.168 OPS, 3 HR, 19 RBI)
Second Team
Jacie Costin, So. - Chanute (.397 AVG, .861 OPS, 7 RBI, 20 R)
Kadynce Axelson, So. - Chanute (.355 AVG, 1.080 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI)
