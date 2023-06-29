TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Executive Board approved several items during the June meeting. The board finalized the SB113 policy for home school and non-public school student participation, state football will be held at three locations with three games taking place at each site, and state soccer and wrestling will also see changes coming in the near future.
Changes to individual eligibility
Based upon the inclusion of non-public school student eligibility in the state budget bill, multiple rule modifications are necessary to adhere to House Substitute for SB113 from this year’s legislative session. The new policy language will be distributed to school leaders and posted on the KSHSAA website later this summer.
Introduced in January 2022 as Kansas House Bill 2511, House Substitute for SB113 grants certain Kansas students the opportunity to participate in all KSHSAA activities, as well as adding mandated reporting for all KSHSAA employees.
The new policy allows residents of a school district who are enrolled in a virtual school or in any private, non-accredited school to participate in any activities supervised by KSHSAA.
Students would have to follow the same vaccination, age, eligibility, fee and certain enrollment requirements.
Although the bill includes these preventative measures, USD 503 Parsons and KSHSAA executive board member Mike Kastle told The Tribune in February 2022 that he did not believe these measures were enough.
“They can say they’re doing it, and not do it,” Kastle said of the requirements. “It's just not fair to our students who have to go to school and attend class on a daily basis.”
Kastle said that his worries lie in the fact that current KSHSAA schools are held to academic and attendance standards that are easily enforced in-person. Outside of a public school district, he doesn’t think these standards will be upheld.
“It’s an unfair advantage for them,” Kastle stated. “I think it would dramatically affect high school sports in a negative manner.”
Instead of a public school district administrator, the homeschool or virtual school would make the determination if a student was in compliance in order to compete, according to the bill.
Prior to this policy change, homeschool and virtual school students were allowed to compete with KSHSAA teams during the regular season, including invitational tournaments, but were barred from postseason play, including regional and state championships.
Organized in 2018, the Arrows of Liberty Homeschool Alliance (ALHA) provides non-traditional students in Southeast Kansas the opportunity to play sports at the middle and high school levels. ALHA Chairman Mark Rinehart told The Tribune last year he thinks this bill failed to provide any more athletic support to homeschools than before.
“The bill doesn’t give any extra support to homeschool families,” Rinehart said in an interview with The Tribune last year. “I just can’t see that it provides any benefit to any of the players involved in the way that it is written.”
Although Rinehart believed the opportunity for ALHA to compete in all KSHSAA activities would help the program flourish, he also understood the hesitance that lawmakers had with this bill.
“The curriculum that we teach our kids is probably what is the most questionable in regards to the state guidelines,” Rinehart said, citing the organization's atypical approach to instruction and testing.
Rinehart agreed that the association has become more open to competition between member schools and approved schools, but also said this bill is not the direction KSHSAA has been moving in.
“Some homeschools are outstanding, but others might not provide that quality because there is limited oversight,” Faflick said last year. “There are fundamental differences between public school districts and homeschools; they just don't have the same eligibility requirements as the member schools.”
Faflick expressed his concern for the bill’s impact during the 2022 hearing, saying that this would transform high school teams into recreational teams, completely negating the academic focus that KSHSAA emphasizes.
“These are rules and requirements that our member schools have adopted over time to make sure the students are achieving academic success and community success, before participating in these activities,” Faflick said.
ALHA is one of about 30 of KSHSAA’s approved schools, as opposed to being full-fledged members. Approved schools are non-accredited by the state, usually small or private schools, and are permitted to compete with member schools but are not able to participate in leagues, district and state championships. Those schools are also excluded from the association’s catastrophe and liability insurance.
Although Faflick sees the benefit of choosing homeschool over typical school formats, he believes that the relationships and teaching during school hours is the most important aspect.
“Students need those traditional relationships that exist between teammates and coaches and classmates,” Faflick said. “A lot of the relationship building happens in the school day, it’s not just something you turn on at 3 o'clock. Relationships matter.”
The Kansas Legislature approved this bill in late April.
State Championship changes
Though the locations are to be determined at a later date, state football for 2024 will be held November 29-30, with one game on Friday and two games on Saturday at each location.
“The KSHSAA is at a point where we want to look at what combining sites in a few of our championships would look like. We believe it can add to the student and fan experience,” Executive Director Bill Faflick said. “Kansas has a rich tradition of great community support where we host championships. We do not anticipate that changing, it will just look slightly different depending on the year and selection of hosts.”
The soccer postseason will undergo some adjustments as well. All championships will be played at one site starting in the fall of 2024. Other adjustment to the soccer postseason include:
Quarterfinals: Seeding Criteria Remains the Same (East and West, 1-4); Higher seeds host; Play on Monday (Boys School Calender Week (SCW) 18 & Girls SCW 47); Postponement/Make-Up Date = Tuesday
Semifinals: Seeding criteria remains the same (East No. 1 vs. West No. 2 and West No. 1 vs. East No. 2); Higher seeds host; Play on Wednesday (Boys SCW 18 and Girls SCW 47); Postponement/Make-Up Date = Thursday
Consolation and Championship Finals: All classes played at one location; Play on Saturday (Boys SCW 18 and Girls SCW 47)
Wrestling will also see changes for this school year. Following the previously released change to 4A and 3-1A boys and girls wrestling in Salina, 6A and 5A will follow the same three day format at Hartman Arena in Park City. With the approved alterations, the State Wrestling Championships will take place February 22-24, 2024.
The Executive Board also approved the Optimal Performance Calculator (OPC) for use starting this school year. Full details on the state schedule and the OPC use will be sent to school leaders at a later date.
Another approved change coming this school year deals with regional dates for baseball at the 3A and 2-1A level. In an effort to help with pitcher availability, the regional seeding date has been moved up to the Saturday of SCW 44 to allow for the first round games of regionals to be played on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of SCW 45. The second round (semifinals and finals) will take place Monday or Wednesday of SCW 46.
Basketball and volleyball postseason formats were also discussed, and were tabled for further discussion.
Full details on the above items along with other action from the June KSHSAA Executive Board meeting will be distributed with the minutes in July.
