KSHSAA Banner - 4A State Wrestling Championships 2022
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Executive Board approved several items during the June meeting. The board finalized the SB113 policy for home school and non-public school student participation, state football will be held at three locations with three games taking place at each site, and state soccer and wrestling will also see changes coming in the near future.

Changes to individual eligibility 

KSHSAA Building - Letters only

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments