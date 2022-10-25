C&H Lanes League Scores as of 10/24
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Humboldt Industries - 20.5-7.5
Kluin Law - 20-8
McCoy Insurance - 17-11
Grain Bin - 16-12
Ebowla - 14-14
B B B’s - 11-17
Team No. 5 - 7-21
Team No. 7 - 6.5-21.5
Weekly High Scores: Michelle Splane 198, Christi Healy 191, Ashlynn Frederick 188
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
McCoy Insurance - 29-7
C&H Lanes - 25-11
State Farm Insurance - 22-14
CTD Bowling - 20-16
Erbe Hog Farm - 15-16
Coors Light - 11-25
The Bowling Team - 9-27
USA Sleep - 8-28
Weekly High Scores: Hunter Frederich 238, Austin Robinson 224, Mike Strack 218
Junior (Sunday)
The Pinheads - 15-1
2 Girls & A Boy - 13-3
Team PBA - 11-5
Strikers - 6.5-9.5
Strike Mode - 5-11
Odd Balls - 5-11
Gutter Bowlers - 5-11
Gutter Gang - 3.5-12.5
Weekly High Scores: (Boys) Jett Cosby 213, Parker Manly 195, Kemper Manly 180 (Girls) Rebecca Heatly 212, Lovie Cosby 151, Zoey Turner 132
Sunday Fun Nite (Sunday)
Split Heat - 21-7
Los Primos - 17-11
The Heat - 14-14
Hummin’ Hummin’ - 13-15
The Outsiders - 11-17
C&H Lanes - 8-20
Weekly High Scores: (Men) Nick Heatly 235, Victor Hernandez 213, Rick Heatly 203 (Women) Edna Donavan 208, Christi Heatly 191, Maria Hernandez 182
Industrial (Monday)
A&B Cleaning - 15-9
Young’s Welding - 13-11
Hardy Fence - 13-11
Jay Hatfield - 13-11
2 Fat 2 Play - 11-13
Young’s Welding 2 - 11-13
McCoy Insurance - 10-14
Knuckles Deep - 10-14
Weekly High Scores: Hunter Friederich 237, Lloyd Kinzle 233, James Hunt 231
City (Tuesday)
Bud Light - 19-9
Bowling Stones - 18-10
Cardinal Drug - 17-11
Topper’s Barber Shop - 14-14
C&H Lanes - 12-16
Safari Vending - 11-17
K’s Place - 11-17
Jay Hatfield - 10-18
Weekly High Scores: David Montgomery 222, Randy Schoenhofer 212, David Schoenhofer 212
