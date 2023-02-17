St. Paul WBB vs Uniontown 2.17.23 - Sophia Albertini

St. Paul senior Sophia Albertini (21) makes a move for the paint thanks to a screen set by senior Kenna Doherty (10) during Friday's matchup with Uniontown.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ST. PAUL — St. Paul senior Josey Harris put on a show for a senior night crowd inside Billy Fager Fieldhouse here Friday, as the Indians notched a 47-28 victory over the visiting Uniontown Eagles.

St. Paul WBB 2.17.23 - Josey Harris

St. Paul senior Josey Harris (22) puts up a shot during Friday's matchup with Uniontown.

