ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County volleyball ended the regular season on a good note after beating Allen Community College 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-17) at Panther Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
With the win and current standing of 14-8, the Panthers finished with the highest winning percentage since the 2017 season, when the program went 28-12. The win also swept Allen in the regular season for the first time since 2018.
Freshman middle blocker Hannah Brisco led the day with 12 kills and four digs; freshman outside hitter Jolene Tidwell mustered up 10 kills and four digs; freshman right side Mckinley Pruitt had seven kills, five digs and one assist; freshman outside hitter Rylee Moseman produced 34 assists and four digs; freshman outside hitter Riley Kallevig put up six kills and 16 digs; freshman middle blocker Samantha Johnson had five kills and one dig; sophomore Libero Nyah Alexander had six digs and one assist; freshman Libero Brooklyn Strobel notched 18 digs and three assists; and freshman defensive specialist Kinley Poynter tallied eight digs and one assist.
“...Our passers did a great job on serve-receive tonight,” NCCC head coach Marisa Compton said. “I thought we did a great job of serving aggressive.”
What’s more, Brisco solidified the right side, Kallevig made plays on the outside, and Brisco did a solid job at her position, among many other players doing what’s needed to win a volleyball game.
“I think our girls came out focused,” Compton said. “We wanted to come out and play at a high level and make sure we ended on a high note going into the District tournament on Friday. We wanted to go in there feeling and playing as best as possible, so I think that was really our focus for the night.”
That was Brisco’s focus as well.
“For me, they didn’t block my line, so I was able to swing down the line, and then just put up a good block, too, to just help the defenders out in the back row,” Brisco said. “...We watched film on them, so we knew what we had to do to prepare for this. ... It feels good to be able to win and everything. It feels good.”
District tourney
The Region VI Volleyball Plains District B tournament will be at Highland Community College today. Game 1 is set for 11 am and will feature No. 2 seed Highland and No. 7 seed Fort Scott.
Following Game 1 with a minimum of 40 minutes of warm-up, Game 2 will feature No. 3 seed Neosho versus No. 6 seed Cowley, a team NCCC split with in the regular season.
Game 3 will be one hour after Game 2. That game will have the winner of Game 1 versus the winner of Game 2. The winner of the third game will advance to the National tournament.
Compton said she would like her team to correct a few issues before today’s tournament.
“I think defensively sometimes, we’re just not communicating super early and we’re mishandling a few balls,” Compton said. “But eliminating our errors when we have a lead, I feel like we tend to make a few errors and let the team back in a little bit, so as always, just trying to eliminate our errors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.