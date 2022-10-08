ERIE — The Erie Red Devils and Chanute Blue Comets joined area teams for a nine hole girls golf tournament at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course. The Red Devils claimed first place as a team, while the trio of junior varsity Blue Comets had the best three-man score.
Erie had a trio of golfers crack the top-10 with Kathryn Malone shooting a 54 for fourth place, and Savannah Semrad and Camree Showalter posting a 61 to tie for seventh.
“It was great to end the regular season with a team victory at home,” Erie head coach Bill Ruble said. “Next year is looking good with three returning varsity players.”
Chanute’s Katelynn Kennedy shot a 54 to take third place, while Addy Ruggles snuck in the top-10 with a 62.
“Overall, I am very impressed with these three and the trajectory they have had throughout the season,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “They have improved immensely, and with continued work this offseason, they will add to the already strong foundation our program has heading into next year.”
3. Katelynn Kennedy (CHAN) 54
4. Kathryn Malone (ERIE) 56
7. Savannah Semrad (ERIE) 61
7. Camree Showalter (ERIE) 61
9. Addy Ruggles (CHAN) 62
16. Kerry Malone (ERIE) 71
Team Scores: Erie 249, Independence 267, Chanute 184 (3)
