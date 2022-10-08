Erie Golf HOME 10.6.22 - Team

The Erie Red Devils pose with hardware from their home meet on Thursday.

 Contributed photo

ERIE — The Erie Red Devils and Chanute Blue Comets joined area teams for a nine hole girls golf tournament at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course. The Red Devils claimed first place as a team, while the trio of junior varsity Blue Comets had the best three-man score.

Erie had a trio of golfers crack the top-10 with Kathryn Malone shooting a 54 for fourth place, and Savannah Semrad and Camree Showalter posting a 61 to tie for seventh.

