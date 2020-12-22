ROBERT MAGOBET
It’s been a good first few weeks for the Chanute Blue Comets. The basketball program has come out and hit the ground running, winning three of the first four games in this bizarre 2020 year.
With a record of 3-1, the main scoring contributors have been junior shooting guard Kam Koester and senior shooting guard Garrett Almond. Koester has put up 76 points (19 ppg) in the first four games and Almond has scored 54 points (13.5 ppg) in the same time. But there is more to basketball than just scoring. Last game versus Fort Scott – a 68-53 throttling by Chanute – highlighted how the other parts of the team are putting forth a solid effort and are playing well for the team to function in accord.
“Really just everybody on our team right now is contributing in some way, even if it’s not on a stat sheet or in a varsity game,” Chanute head boys coach Devon Crabtree said. “We just have a group of kids that are coming in and working hard. We got a guy like Aaron Robertson who’s coming in and doing some really good things, like leading us in rebounding and charges and some of the dirty work that doesn’t always get talked about. But yeah, we just have a mix of guys out there making plays for us.”
Crabtree is right, carrying the little things done well in the first half into the second half – the Blue Comets were up 43-30 in the first half versus Fort Scott on Dec. 15 – Robertson took a charge on the very first possession of the second half. The play, however, was set up thanks to junior guard Shan Williams and freshman guard Carter Coombs trapping Fort Scott’s point guard at the top of the key, which made him panic, allowing senior big Robertson to slide over to the right and set up perfectly for the charge.
The very next offensive position for the Blue Comets was textbook, though it didn’t amount to any points. The screen by junior power forward Kaidan Frederick and Almond, combined with the spacing by the entire team, allowed for an open look in the paint for Williams, who banked the ball too hard off the backboard. Frederick got the offensive rebound, leading to a potential layup off a pump fake by Almond, but he was called for traveling.
Just a few plays later, after a steal by Frederick, Coombs broke for the basket in the open court to receive a pass from Almond for an easy basket, making the score 45-30 Chanute in the middle of the third quarter. Coombs not only sets up for easy baskets, but all year he has remained poised with his tight handle in the point guard role, setting up teammates, and sticking the open shot. In the first half of the Fort Scott game, he nailed three 3s.
“Carter is a freshman and he’s young, but he plays older than that,” Crabtree said. “He earned that right within our team because he’s just a guy that lives in the gym. And he’s always taking care of business in practice and his own time when the lights aren’t on...”
There were many plays in the Fort Scott game that show Chanute has grown as a team from a year ago. One such play was near the end of the third quarter, when Williams got the offensive rebound off a Frederick miss. The point wasn’t that Williams laid the ball up for an easy basket, but that Williams was actually the one that dished to Frederick for the initial attempt before backing up his teammate.
These are winning basketball plays.
“Right now our focus is just playing as hard as possible, competing with guys every day,” Crabtree said. “And then really, we don’t talk about things on the offensive end, other than taking care of the basketball. Most of our conversations are about defense and what we’re trying to do. And how we’re trying to give ourselves the best chance to win when we game plan and when we practice. That’s really what we’re seeing and what we’re focusing on. We’re excited for the guys. But really our concern is on the defensive end of the basketball for sure.”
In the Fort Scott game, it was evident that Frederick was doing an admirable job as a post defender. In several plays, he made Fort Scott bigs pass swiftly out of the post, using his arms and hands to create confusion on opposing offenses, a theme practiced by the entire team.
Frederick, in man defense, was also able to help Robertson, when Fort Scott tried to lay up a basket. Frederick made a solid block, adding on to his electric third quarter in the game.
Guys like sophomore guard Eric Erbe come off the bench and tighten up on perimeter players. But it was Almond who was the beneficiary of that good defense that led to solid offense. Almond was able to use a basic fake and drive the lane, where he was fouled before sinking two free throws to put the Blue Comets up 53-47 late in the third.
Almond raved about the team’s commitment to winning.
“...It was mostly our defense and rebounds, and we just get out and run,” Almond previously said.
Robertson in the contest had 12 points, Coombs had 14 and Williams put up three. Almond tallied 22 and Koester had 11. These points are great, but it was, and will continue to be, the little things that will impact a win or a loss. Chanute (3-1) will have another opportunity to play well after the break, Jan. 8 versus Coffeyville (0-3).
