PITTSBURG — Getting into the win column was no easy task, as the Chanute Blue Comets grinded out a 49-39 road win over the Pittsburg Purple Dragons in Southeast Kansas League play here Friday night.
Leading 21-20 at the half, the Blue Comets opened the third quarter on a 5-0 spurt and carried a 29-24 advantage into the fourth.
Chanute junior Jaye Smith's baseline drive and bucket followed by a Tyra Bogle lay-in increased the Blue Comets' lead to 35-28 with 5:27 remaining in regulation.
A 6-0 Purple Dragons run whittled Chanute's lead to a point midway through the fourth. Thanks to a sweet shooting touch around the rim, Chanute jumped back out to 37-34.
Most of the time was spent at the free throw line the remainder of the way. Trailing 40-38 with 2:15 remaining, star guard Jackie Hall had an opportunity to give Pittsburg's its first lead of the second half, but misfired on 2-of-3 free throw attempts.
Clinging to a 40-39 lead, the Blue Comets closed out the contest on a 9-0 blitz, with all nine points coming from the charity stripe.
Chanute junior point guard Peyton Shields finished with a career-high 19 points, while knocking down a whopping 16-of-19 free throws — including 9-of-9 in the first half. The rest of the team didn't fare so well, connecting on just 10-of-24 attempts. In the fourth quarter alone, the Blue Comets were 10-of-20 from the line.
"It was a really physical game and we had to get tough. That's what it came down to," Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said.
Having opened the season with four consecutive losses — including back-to-back SEK drubs — Fox said his squad had not been in a battle as hotly-contested as Friday night's defensive slugfest.
"I was really proud of the girls for making the plays they needed to make down the stretch. That's a situation that we haven't been in as a team this season,” Fox said. “We also weren't in a lot of games last season, and the ones we were in — we kind of won going away."
Fox said it was the most physical game the Blue Comets have played to this point.
“The girls were able to figure out how to finish it out against a team that was really aggressive, in a game where they weren’t calling a lot of stuff,” Fox said.
The 11th-year Blue Comet head coach called the victory a total team effort.
“We had kids up and down the lineup stepping up and making contributions,” he said. “You don’t win a game like that unless everybody is contributing.”
Fox lauded junior guard Kynleigh Chard for her role in the victory as a defensive spark plug.
“Coming off the bench, her defense on Jackie Hall was incredible,” Fox said. “The Haviland twins, Ashley and Kelsey gave us some great minutes as well.”
Fox mixed and matched man-to-man with an array of zone defenses in a bid to slow Hall.
“We did a great job of communicating and the effort was great,” Fox said. “Jackie was held to six points in the second half and just one field goal. I’m really proud of the way we executed on the defensive end.”
While she was saddled with foul trouble for much of the contest, Smith’s highly-energized play proved infectious for the rest of the team.
“This victory is really exciting since we worked really hard coming into the season," Smith said after the game. "It’s finally good to see it pay off."
Smith said the Purple Dragons proved to be an admirable opponent.
“But, we have tougher competition coming up,” she said.
Fox called Smith a positive force.
“She’s really stepping up as a leader and her energy is contagious with everybody,” Fox said, calling Smith the heartbeat of the team. “To play with the poise she did in the fourth quarter after sitting with foul trouble, I thought she gave us some great minutes.”
Fox also touched on Shields' gutsy performance.
“She personified toughness,” Fox said. “Incredible effort by an incredible kid.”
Up Next
Chanute (1-4, 2-1 SEK) plays host to Coffeyville (2-3, 1-1 SEK) for an SEK League clash Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 6 pm.
Box Score
Chanute 10 11 8 20 — 49
Pittsburg 6 14 4 15 — 39
Scoring
Chanute: Peyton Shields 18, Kierny Follmer 13, Jaye Smith 6, Kynleigh Chard 5, Tyra Bogle 4, Ashley Haviland 2
Pittsburg: Jacqueline Hall 13, Alyssa Hotze 11, Dessie Gorley 8, Erin O’Connell 3, Sophia Ava Heardt 2, Onna Jorge 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.