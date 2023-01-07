Chanute WBB @ Pittsburg 1.6.23 - Jaye Smith

Chanute junior forward Jaye Smith (42) receives hi-fives from teammates as she departs the game with foul trouble in the fourth quarter during Friday's SEK league clash.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

PITTSBURG — Getting into the win column was no easy task, as the Chanute Blue Comets grinded out a 49-39 road win over the Pittsburg Purple Dragons in Southeast Kansas League play here Friday night.

Leading 21-20 at the half, the Blue Comets opened the third quarter on a 5-0 spurt and carried a 29-24 advantage into the fourth. 

Chanute WBB @ Pittsburg 1.6.23 - Peyton Shields

Chanute junior guard Peyton Shields (4) drives the lane with Pittsburg's Dessie Gorley (2) at the hip during Friday's SEK league clash.

