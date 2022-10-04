Chanute Tennis @ SEK 10.1.22 - Aaliyah Colding

Chanute senior Aaliyah Colding returns a shot during a No. 1 Singles match amidst the Southeast Kansas League Tennis Championships in Parsons on Saturday.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

PARSONS — The Chanute Blue Comets finished third as a team at the Southeast Kansas League Tennis Championships at Forest Park in Parsons over the weekend.

“This was another good day for the Lady Comet tennis team, finishing in third place,” Chanute head coach Mike De La Torre said. “The best thing is each player and doubles team contributed to the team point total.”

