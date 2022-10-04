PARSONS — The Chanute Blue Comets finished third as a team at the Southeast Kansas League Tennis Championships at Forest Park in Parsons over the weekend.
“This was another good day for the Lady Comet tennis team, finishing in third place,” Chanute head coach Mike De La Torre said. “The best thing is each player and doubles team contributed to the team point total.”
The Blue Comets finished by the league champion Independence Bulldogs, and a surprise runner-up in the Parsons Vikings. Chanute edged out Pittsburg, with Labette County, Fort Scott and Coffeyville rounding out the final standings.
The singles draw saw senior Aaliyah Colding and junior Zoie Speaks finish in eighth and ninth places, respectively.
Colding opened play with a win over Caroline Barnes of Fort Scott, before a trio of losses rounded out her day.
Speaks was the opposite, as after she lost her opening match, the junior turned things around to grab 9-6 wins over her opponents from Fort Scott and Pittsburg.
“I'm proud of how she bounced back, winning her next two matches which put her in ninth place,” De La Torre said.
The doubles bracket saw a couple more wins for Chanute, as the duo of senior Lena Aguilar and sophomore Rylee Smith claimed fourth place, with the senior duo of Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson finishing in fifth place.
A pair of wins over Pittsburg and Labette County propelled Aguilar and Smith to the semi-finals of the doubles draw, before being stopped by Callie Schlorholtz and Brooklyn Mattix of Independence.
Bogle and Thompson had a similar day to Speaks in the singles bracket, losing their opening match before a pair of identical wins, the seniors getting their wins 9-1 over both Parsons squads.
Up Next
With the postseason in full swing, the Blue Comets continue their weekend warrior ways when the squad hosts the KSHSAA Regional Tournament at the Chanute Community Sports Complex this Saturday. First serve is set for 9 a.m.
“I'm proud of the effort these ladies gave last Saturday, but there are so many things we need to work on, especially volleys and shot placement,” De La Torre said. “We need to have a great week of practice as we prepare for Saturday's Regional Tournament.”
Results
Aaliyah Colding (8th) 9-3 vs. C. Barnes (Fort Scott) 0-6, 6-2 vs. S. Schibi (Parsons) 4-9 vs. A. Lassen (Labette County) 6-9 vs. A. McCabe (Pittsburg)
Zoie Speaks (9th) 4-9 vs. A. Carnahan (Labette County) 9-6 vs. C. Hunziker (Fort Scott) 9-6 vs. H. Turnbull (Pittsburg)
Lena Aguilar / Rylee Smith (4th) 9-5 vs. I. Grotheer / S. Grotheer (Pittsburg) 7-5, 6-1 vs. K. Zwahlen / M. Helwig (Labette County) 2-6, 1-6 vs. C. Schlorholtz / B. Mattix (Independence) 1-6, 1-6 vs. L. Krokroskia / A. Gorman (Fort Scott)
Tyra Bogle / Grace Thompson (5th) 3-6, 3-6 vs. L. Krokroskia / A. Gorman (Fort Scott) 9-1 vs. B. Boucher / B. Barger (Parsons) 9-1 vs. J. Heck / K. Keathley (Parsons)
Team Scores: Independence 56, Parsons 36, Chanute 30, Labette County 27, Pittsburg 19, Fort Scott 17, Coffeyville 3
