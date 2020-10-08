Chanute High School tennis players have been working out the kinks all week in preparation for regionals at Parsons High School on Saturday at 9 am.
With the regular season ending – CHS claimed third place in the SEK Invitational last Saturday – girls head tennis coach Mike De La Torre pointed out several moments that showed the tendencies needed to do well in regionals, as well as some situations that need to be worked on by some players.
First things first, number one singles player, senior Kori Babcock, who went 15-4 all year (including the SEK meet), has had several highlights that point out techniques and patterns that can be used for this Saturday’s regionals. One particular meet was both challenging and a great tool: on Sept. 24 at the Parsons Invitational, Babcock lost all three of her matches to Parsons, Independence and Bishop Miege.
But context is everything. Parsons and Indy are some of the better tennis programs in the state, and Bishop Miege seems to produce top-notch athletes every year.
“Whenever she lost, she gave 100 percent effort,” De La Torre said. “I always tell the ladies that you win or you learn. The only time you lose is when you give up. Kori never did that. She just seems to be getting better.”
Her record speaks to that point. De La Torre, though, said she needs to work on ball placement. On a few occasions, Babcock has had a chance to win, but a shot here or there has let the competition get back in it.
Filling in for Babcock due to illness in the last regular season meet of the year at the Pittsburg Invitational on Sept. 30 was junior Aimee Maxton, who is usually the number two singles player and has gone 17-7 this year. But filling in for Babcock proved to be a good move for Chanute, as Maxton went 3-1 with wins over Pittsburg, Iola and Labette County.
“These were all against some really good number one players, and I think from there she just took off. I mean that led to her success at the SEK meet (3-0), so I really think that’s one good thing there. I think that was really a good turning point for her,” De La Torre said.
To the coach, she does a really good job in moving her opponents around. And with working on power on her serve and correcting a hitch on her forehand swing, Maxton is well on her way to continued success.
Maxton also thinks about what she can improve upon ahead of Saturday.
“I need to work on getting my overhead shots in because it would really help my games not go as long as they usually do,” she said. “I will also be working on placement and maybe slicing. My mindset is probably winning regionals and making it into State.”
Sophomores Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson, number one doubles players with a 10-15 record, were fighting the fact that they are young and the competition simultaneously. Because of these factors, De La Torre noted early on that he anticipated the two underclassmen taking lumps along the way.
Still, the one quality De La Torre emphasized was how competitive they were, especially since they played in a limited amount of time on varsity last season. And this year, the tennis numbers are comparatively down.
“They are so competitive; they don’t like to lose, I know,” De La Torre said. “They’re great athletes, and they just need to do more work. I’m looking at this season as a learning season, and at the same time, they’ve gotten some good wins and some good points for us. But I’ve got to keep in mind that they’re young and there’s a lot of things that they need to work on and they’re going to get better.”
To get even better, Bogle and Thompson must polish up their ball control, groundstrokes, volleys, overall net play and consistency, De La Torre said. They want to learn what can be done better, and that in itself is quite the development.
Virtually the same assessment can be said for sophomores Lena Aguilar and Gracie Palet, Chanute’s number two doubles players who have gone 12-18 in the season thus far. To improve upon their season heading into regionals, De La Torre said Aguilar and Palet must also improve ball control, consistency on groundstrokes and volleys.
“I’d really like to see, somehow, Gracie and Lena be a little more competitive, being a little stronger but sometimes a little more competitive, and to know where they are at in a match and compete a little harder to be more successful,” De La Torre said.
While the team is relatively healthy going into regionals, there are some changes that could be a challenge this year. In past years, KSHSAA has allowed the top six finishers in each regional to advance to State, but this year it will only be the top four. Additionally, there will be no number one or two singles or doubles categories; rather, it’s just one grouping.
Freshmen junior varsity players Aliyah Colding and Zoie Speaks have been moved up to varsity play in the event that one of the varsity players is sick. Colding filled in for the varsity team when Babcock was sick for the Pittsburg meet, and registered two wins, while Speaks doesn’t have any varsity experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.