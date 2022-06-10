Three Blue Comets were recognized in the 4A All-State softball teams released by the Kansas Softball Coaches Association earlier this week. Chanute junior Brinly Bancroft was named to the second team, while juniors Kamri Naff and Grace Thompson received honorable mentions.
Chanute head coach Beth Jackett was proud of her team, and had nothing to say that she has not already said about her girls.
“They worked really hard last summer and through the school year. They just had a mindset that when the season came around, they were going to take care of business,” Jackett said after SEK League honors were released. “I can’t be more proud of the way that they came out and played this year.”
Bancroft received her second team vote thanks to both her solid play in the infield, as well as a team-leading offensive season. The shortstop put together a slash line of .493/.536/.960 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs.
Naff and Thompson were the main battery for Chanute this season, putting in 117 1-3 innings together for their honorable mentions.
Naff tallied 124 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.85 from the circle, coming in just behind Bancroft with a slash line of .451/.487/.845.
Thompson put together an error-free season that included 138 put-outs from behind the plate. Not to be overshadowed by Naff and Bancroft, Thompson had a line of .431/.507/.662.
The three Blue Comets were also the lone players from the SEK to receive All-State honors.
2022 KSHSAA 4A ALL-STATE TEAMS
First Team
(P) Kira Baker - Eudora
(P) Peyton Hardenburger - Wamego
(P) Cameron Soldner - Bishop Miege
(C) Reese Pattison - Eudora
(C) Timber Wilson - Holton
(INF) Ashten Pierson - Wamego
(INF) Emma Durr - Eudora
(INF) Brooklyn Hadl - Ottawa
(INF) Madison Nightingale - Garden Plain
(INF) Bailey Jackson - Pratt
(OF) Harper Schreiner - Eudora
(OF) Hayley Gerberding - Clearwater
(OF) Addie Ross - Garden Plain
(OF) Jacey Schurle - Wakefield
(UTL) Grace Gallagher - Holton
Second Team
(P) Maya Gallagher - Wamego
(P) Sadie Walker - Holton
(P) Alyssa Mude - Garden Plain
(C) Livia Swift - Pratt
(C) Ellie Seaton - Ottawa
(INF) Brooklyn Goehring - Rock Creek
(INF) Brinly Bancroft - Chanute
(INF) Cameron Pelzel - McPherson
(INF) Ryann Alderson - Wamego
(INF) Brooke Flewelling - Holton
(OF) Kayla Delgado - Bishop Miege
(OF) Kirsten Evans - Ottawa
(OF) Trista Hoobler - Wamego
(UTL) Sophia Haverkamp - Rock Creek
(UTL) Katie Spielman - Wakefield
Honorable Mentions
(P) Aly James - Pratt
(P) Kamri Naff - Chanute
(P) Sophia Herrera - McPherson
(C) Grace Thompson - Chanute
(INF) Carly Stuke - Hayden
(INF) Addison Mackey - Mulvane
(INF) Kayleigh Herman - Clearwater
(INF) Elizabeth Tjaden - Clearwater
(OF) Lexi DeWeese - Rock Creek
(OF) Kylie Vadervoort - Tonganoxie
(UTL) Brett Doile - McPherson
(UTL) Alex Powell - Ottawa
