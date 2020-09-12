Chanute starting quarterback Kam Koester dropped back and heaved a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Garrett Almond close to the end of the game Friday night.
That was one of the few bright spots for Chanute High School with 4:08 left in the fourth quarter – but it was too little, too late. The touchdown merely put the score a little closer, eventually ending at 34-10 after senior kicker Tyson Lucas was successful on the PAT in the game against Pittsburg High School at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Chanute junior quarterback Kam Koester was 13 of 20 for 130 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Almond caught the ball five times for 66 yards and a score and ran the ball seven times for 27 yards. Senior running back Ryker Donovan carried the ball six times for 19 yards. Sophomore running back Ty Leedy caught the ball twice for 26 yards.
Head coach Clete Frazell said Pittsburg was locked and loaded.
“They’re healthy, and I think them not starting school until this week helped because they hadn’t had that exposure at school and their school is worried about people interacting with others with the COVID stuff, so they were pretty fully-loaded. We weren’t, so we’re better up front if we have everybody,” Frazell said. “I was proud of the guys that played. They played and played hard. But yeah, we got a little bit out physical-ed tonight and they were able to run the ball up and down the field.”
PHS running back Caiden Barber ran the ball 14 times for 126 yards and a touchdown, and fullback Grant Roelfs had 122 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns. Receiver LJ Butcher had two receptions for 56 yards and an interception. Pitt quarterback Cooper Hayden passed 6 of 10 for 131 yards.
Still, very early in the game it looked as if Chanute wouldn’t be flustered by the big men in the trenches and their skill players. On an early Chanute drive that went 13 plays and 55 yards, the Blue Comets put points on the board first after Lucas nailed a 42-yard field goal with 2:57 left in the first quarter.
Pittsburg, however, was healthier, bigger and more athletic. On the very next drive that began at the 37 for Pitt, the Purple Dragons took the ball 63 yards down the field before Roelfs scored a 10-yard touchdown with 21 seconds to go in the first.
This first Pitt touchdown was a sign about what was to come in the game. Their offensive line exploded off the line of scrimmage. And there were a lot of triple options, which allowed Barber to use his athleticism to get on the outside. The Purple Dragons also used their big fullback, Roelfs, to mix in some runs on the inside.
In football, the game is won in the trenches, and getting Roelfs, Barber and Cooper going was a tribute to the offensive line.
“I think it all ties together. (The) quarterback was very comfortable in the pocket, had a lot of time. Those guys up front, I was very proud of them; our two offensive line coaches really did a nice job prepping,” Pittsburg coach Tom Nickelson said after the game. “They run a couple different fronts, so you are not sure you’re going to get every snap, so there was a lot of checking at the line of scrimmage. The quarterback did a great job of checking us out of the wrong play and putting us in the correct play. I thought it was a total team effort.”
The defense turned things around for Pittsburg. With the score 6-3 on a second-and-9 play with 11:49 left in the second, Koester threw the ball up and Pitt’s 6’5” defensive back Haiden McCoy intercepted the ball. On the ensuing drive, Barber ran the ball 24 yards to put the Purple Dragons on the Chanute 6, which eventually led to a 1-yard TD for him.
That put Pitt up 12-3, and completely changed the momentum of the game.
Pitt then scored after Roelfs ran in for a 6-yard TD with 3:10 to go in the first half, which was set up by a Cooper connection with speedy receiver Butcher on a 57-yard pass play. Other PHS scores were a Marcos Lira 24-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, a Hayden 13-yard TD run with 11:53 left in the game, and a Roelfs 42-yard TD run with 9:17 to go in the fourth.
At that point, the game was 34-3. But the Comets had their chances. With Chanute receiving the ball first in the second half and the game at 22-3, the Blue Comets went on a 13-play, 47-yard drive that ended with a Koester fumble.
Everything wasn’t on the quarterback. Chanute was missing a total of 14 players, including safety Curtis Harris to injury. Starting quarterback Eric Erbe broke his right clavicle last week against Circle High School and is also in quarantine.
When a lot of the home team is missing and goes up against a school that has an abundance of talent because of the size of their school, the result is often disappointing.
Chanute (1-1) will try to regroup next week and prepare for Jefferson West, slated for next Friday at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
