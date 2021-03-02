ROBERT MAGOBET
ERIE – Kansas Class 2A’s No. 2 team Erie High School put the first round of Sub-State out of reach early and didn’t let up off the gas versus Northeast Arma on Monday night.
The Red Devils took care of business by throttling the Vikings 53-22 at Erie High School in their first playoff game of 2021. Senior All-TVL guard Mark Bogner had a game-high 12 points, including two treys. Junior forward Eric Dillinger put up 11 points, junior guard Garrett Ruark contributed nine points and a 3, and All-TVL Honorable Mention senior Tyler Pasquarelli added seven points and a 3.
Erie boy’s head coach Nick Pfeifer said it was about getting stops early on.
“I think it started with our defense. I thought we did a pretty good job in the first half being active, assertive, aggressive – you always try to be the more aggressive team on defense,” Pfeifer said. “We were very active and aggressive on the defensive end and I was pleased with that.”
Erie was hands down the better team in the first half, holding Northeast Arma, a team that won five games all year, to just six first-half points.
It was obvious Erie was bigger and more disciplined, and it helped that the Red Devils returned a lot of their varsity experience this season, while Northeast graduated their All-League players and varsity experience. Second-year boys’ Northeast Arma coach Karl Wicker knew how tough it would be.
“Erie is a great defensive (team), probably the best we’ve seen all year up to today,” Wicker said. “We knew we had minimal chances, minimal time on the catches on the outside and the drives on the inside. ... We didn’t capitalize on the opportunities for our back-cuts and our shots on the outside. And if you waste a half-second here and there, then they’re going to be in your face. They’re able to take their size on the offensive end and score.”
The defense was what held things together early thanks to Erie’s sound man-to-man strategy. The Red Devils got off to a 15-3 start after one, but players were missing some shots off of good looks and turning the ball over. The ball was reversed well from side to side, but being out of sorts stifled a rhythm for Erie.
By the time the second half rolled around, shots were finally going down, which was evidenced by the 21-point quarter the Red Devils produced. The Red Devils used the big quarter to eventually get up 45-14 after three, closing the door on Arma, and allowing the reserves to play several minutes in the fourth.
But defense really did turn to offense for Erie, and that was thanks to guarding Northeast Arma’s big, senior Karter Dugan, who still managed to score 12 in the game, including two 3s.
Senior forward Dawson Lehman had a lot to do with how well the Erie defense played, along with lengthy Dillinger, and Bogner, Pasquarelli, and Ruark.
“Our defense is amazing. It’s really intense (and) a lot of that is credited to coach Pfeifer – he is always about that in-your-nose and -face defense, and that’s where I think we play our best is on that side of the floor,” Lehman said.
Lehman was tasked with containing Dugan, disrupting his flow on occasion. The end result was a good amount of scoring for Dugan, but they were tough points. Northeast’s hot shooter in senior James Claffey was held to just six points, including one 3. Claffey, though, had to drive numerous times, and Dillinger often made it tough in the lane.
On the other end, Lehman was sharing the wealth, getting guys open looks, which amounted to six 3s overall for the state-ranked Red Devils.
Erie (18-1) will next play St. Mary’s Colgan (9-11) on Thursday, 7 pm at Humboldt High School.
“We got to be at our best right now,” Pfeifer said. “It’s going to be really important for us to have a good couple of days of practice and just really be solid, and defensively, be as good as we can be.”
Erie: 15 9 21 8 — 53
NE: 3 3 8 8 — 22
Erie: Mark Bogner 12, Eric Dillinger 11, Tyler Pasquarelli 7, Dawson Lehman 2, Garrett Ruark 9, Tyler Duling 4, Riley Ewen 3, Tanner Smith 5
3 pt Field Goals
Erie: Bogner 2, Pasquarelli, Ruark, Ewen, Smith
