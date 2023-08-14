Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
HUMBOLDT — Friday night marked the final outing of the year at Humboldt Speedway. Along with the typical lineup of racing, the Bullring played host to a 50-lap gauntlet for the USRA Tuners.
Championship night started off with bang with the opening ceremony and the playing of the national anthem by guitar player Anthony Schettler.
Then the Extrusions, Inc. Midwest Mods hit the track with only 15 laps and 16 points separating Blake Sutton and Matthew Kay. Sutton got out to an early lead in the No. 99JR car, but "The Real" Tyler Davis had other plans as he drove the wheels off the No. 01JR car and worked his way through the field to pick up the win. Davis' big win landed him third in the points championship, while a runner-up finish by Kay earned the No. 16 car the points champion crown for the season. Finishing third in the feature was Sutton, who took home second in the points championship.
The Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks championship was decided when Dallas Joyce signed in the No. 7 car for the night. The A Feature was still interesting because Joyce sat out so the win was up for grabs. Taking the checkered flag was Jay Lamons in the No. 9 car, but after further tech inspection Lamons was disqualified, leaving the No. 10G car of Grant Reeves on the podium. Coming in second was the No. 66 car of Jason Thurman, third went to the No. 3 car of Derrek Wilson and fourth went to the No. 17 car of Tevyn James. Kenny Schettler finished fifth in the No. 87 car, good for a runner-up finish in the points championship.
The feature winner in the Rays Metal Depot USRA B Mods was Reece Solander in the No. 5 car. Coming in second was the points champion in the No. X2 car, Brian Bolin. Third went to Brian McGowen in the No. 22 car, fourth was Andy Bryant in the No.28 car and fifth was the No. 21 car of Jacob Ellison, who started 14th.
ARMI Contracting USRA Modifieds saw a wild race as the track became very touchy in turns three and four. Fayetteville, Ark. native Tyler Wolff, who races full time with the USMTS, felt the track’s touchiness and got upside down in the No. 4W car. Thankfully Wolff came out unscathed. Paden Phillips, who was having electrical problems in his No. 127 car, started the feature in his brother's USRA B Mod as he needed to start the race in order to have a chance at the points championship. Even though Phillips didn't pick up the win, he was able to lock in the points championship. The driver bringing home the win in the feature was Tyler Davis in the No. 65 car. Second place was the No. 75 car of Tad Davis, third was the No. 99T car of points runner-up TJ Tolan, fourth went to No. 7G car of Gabe Hodges and fifth was Darren Moses in the No. 42 car.
Closing out the night was the Wilson's Auto and Fabrication Freedom 50 for our USRA Tuners. It was going to be a tough feat running 50 laps, but the No. 17H car of Clint Haigler, who chose to start in the back of the pack, ended up picking up the win for the feature. Haigler finished third in the points championship. Bringing home second was the No. 21S car of Jesse Stair, the No. 42 car of Wyatt Burress came in third and fourth went to the No. 16W car of Carlyle Ward. Coming in fifth was the No. 15 car of Travis Bockover, who also took second in the points championship. The points champion for the USRA Tuners was Trenton Wilson, who did not finish the feature in the No. 4T car.
That wraps up the 2023 season at Humboldt Speedway. We want to thank our amazing fans, skilled drivers and crew, the great Humboldt Speedway staff and all of our generous sponsors. We will see you again next season, race fans!
Extrusions, Inc. Midwest Mods
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Casey Jesseph[2]; 2. 09-Tret Bailey[6]; 3. 21A-Andrew Hodges[7]; 4. 423-Todd Woodruff[4]; 5. 96-Dylan Daniels[3]; 6. 1L-Scott Louis[8]; 7. 8-Derryl Aeillo[1]; 8. 53-Kody Mullins[9]; 9. 1N1-Derek Tompkins Mr[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[6]; 2. 9-Jon Westhoff[2]; 3. 18-Scott Collins[4]; 4. 6K-Kris Smith[3]; 5. 36-Dereck Caudell[7]; 6. 99-Scott Lucke[5]; 7. 57-Mike Davis[8]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99JR-Blake Sutton[1]; 2. 16-Matthew Kay[2]; 3. 25-Clint Drake[3]; 4. 01JR-Tyler Davis[7]; 5. 34-Kolt Knoblich[6]; 6. 1-Trevor Holman[8]; 7. 61-Joey Decoster[4]; 8. 23-AJ Reed[5]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 01JR-Tyler Davis[9]; 2. 16-Matthew Kay[7]; 3. 99JR-Blake Sutton[1]; 4. 21A-Andrew Hodges[2]; 5. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[6]; 6. 25-Clint Drake[10]; 7. 34-Kolt Knoblich[14]; 8. 96-Dylan Daniels[15]; 9. 61-Joey Decoster[21]; 10. 1-Trevor Holman[17]; 11. 09-Tret Bailey[3]; 12. 99-Scott Lucke[18]; 13. 23-AJ Reed[23]; 14. 6K-Kris Smith[12]; 15. 57-Mike Davis[19]
Final Points Standings: 16-Matthew Kay 1037, 99JR-Blake Sutton 1017, 01jr-Tyler Davis 1016, 09-Tret Bailey 950, 9-Jon Westhoff 888, 11-Casey Jesseph 863, 1-Trevor Holman 798, 6K-Kris Smith 785, 57-Mike Davis 742, 40-Quentin Sams 740
Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10G-Grant Reeves[1]; 2. 66-Jason Thurman[3]; 3. 77K-Bryson Kitterman[6]; 4. 36A-Braden Bowman[4]; 5. 34-Chris Wilkerson[2]; 6. 14M2-Ashley Mueller[5]; 7. 34W-Taylor Lamons[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 613-Ethan Vance[5]; 2. 3-Derrek Wilson[2]; 3. 7-Dallas Joyce[4]; 4. 17-Tevyn James[1]; 5. 13J-Jonathan Hightower[3]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 10G-Grant Reeves[3]; 2. 66-Jason Thurman[4]; 3. 3-Derrek Wilson[2]; 4. 17-Tevyn James[8]; 5. 87-Kenny Schettler[12]; 6. 613-Ethan Vance[5]; 7. 13J-Jonathan Hightower[10]; 8. 14M2-Ashley Mueller[11]; 9. 34-Chris Wilkerson[9]
Final Points Standings: 7-Dallas Joyce 1056, 87-Kenny Schettler 957, 3-Derrek Wilson 904, 613-Ethan Vance 869, 17-Tevyn James 783, 14M2-Ashley Mueller 761, 13j-Jonathan Hightower 651, 14M-Trey Stipp 650, 10G-Grant Reeves 358, 36A-Braden Bowman 356
Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Brian McGowen[1]; 2. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[3]; 3. X2-Brian Bolin[6]; 4. 31-Luke Phillips[5]; 5. 15R-Ryan Smith[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 189-Jackson McGowen[1]; 2. 14J-Jacob Hodges[2]; 3. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[6]; 4. 54-Tyler Kidwell[4]; 5. 21-Jacob Ellison[5]; 6. 17B-Jace Boney[3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Reece Solander[4]; 2. 8S-Jon Sheets[1]; 3. 28-Andy Bryant[5]; 4. 18JR-Chase Sigg[3]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 5-Reece Solander[4]; 2. X2-Brian Bolin[6]; 3. 22-Brian McGowen[5]; 4. 28-Andy Bryant[9]; 5. 21-Jacob Ellison[14]; 6. 189-Jackson McGowen[2]; 7. 17H-Henry Chambers[16]; 8. 27-Andy Davis[18]; 9. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[1]
Final Points Standings: X2-Brian Bolin 1027, 54-Tyler Kidwell 923,18jr-Chase Sigg 914, 22-Brian McGowen 880, 15r-Ryan Smith 866, 31-Luke Phillips 859, 17H-Henry Chambers 778, D86-Donald McIntosh 678, 7-Jesse Folk Jr. 582, 5-Reece Solander 528
ARMI USRA Modifieds
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 127-Paden Phillips[2]; 2. 7G-Gabe Hodges[6]; 3. 69-Cecil Dymond[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 65B-Brett Davis[2]; 2. 75G-Gunner Martin[6]; 3. 42-Darren Moses[1]; 4. 247-Jarret Dotson[4]; 5. 3J-Lewis Jackson[3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Tyler Davis[3]; 2. 75-Tad Davis[5]; 3. 4W-Tyler Wolff[2]; 4. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[4]; 5. 33-Jaren Martin[1]; 6. 9-Kenton Allen[6]
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 65-Tyler Davis[6]; 2. 75-Tad Davis[3]; 3. 99T-TJ Tolan[18]; 4. 7G-Gabe Hodges[5]; 5. 42-Darren Moses[8]; 6. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[11]; 7. 55-Nathan Hagar[15]; 8. 127-Paden Phillips[2]; 9. 69-Cecil Dymond[7]; 10. 247-Jarret Dotson[10]; 11. 75G-Gunner Martin[4]
Final Points Standings: 127-Paden Phillips 791, 99t-T.J. Tolan 753, 15-Wyatt Gaggero 724, 9-Kenton Allen 716, 3J-Lewis Jackson 709, 65B-Brett Davis 665, 75-Tad Davis 623, 65-Tyler Davis 531, 69-Cecil Dymond 495, 22b-Rick Beebe 400
USRA Tuners
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 17H-Clint Haigler[1]; 2. 14-Craig Gibson[3]; 3. 15T-Maddyson Tyler[2]; 4. 42-Wyatt Burress[6]; 5. 15-Travis Bockover[4]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 4T-Trenton Wilson[6]; 2. 21S-Jesse Stair[5]; 3. 707-Larry Trester[2]; 4. 16W-Carlyle Ward[4]; 5. 3B-Mike Brown[1]
Feature (50 Laps): 1. 17H-Clint Haigler[12]; 2. 21S-Jesse Stair[2]; 3. 42-Wyatt Burress[5]; 4. 16W-Carlyle Ward[6]; 5. 15-Travis Bockover[7]; 6. 707-Larry Trester[3]; 7. 15T-Maddyson Tyler[4]
Final Points Standings: 4T-Trenton Wilson 1146, 15-Travis Bockover 992, 17H-Clint Haigler 943, 707-Larry Trester 852, 3B-Mike Brown 811, 14s-Joseph Stair 460, 21s-Jesse Stair 438, 20-Austin Frey 380, Derryl Aeillo 337, 3A-Austin Robertson 323
