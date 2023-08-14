Humboldt Speedway - Aug. 11, 2023 - Tyler Davis, Andrew Hodges and Tret Bailey

Tyler Davis (01JR) battles between Andrew Hodges (21A) and Tret Bailey (09) en route to a feature win in the Extrustions, Inc. Midwest Mods division at Humboldt Speedway on Friday. 

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.

HUMBOLDT — Friday night marked the final outing of the year at Humboldt Speedway. Along with the typical lineup of racing, the Bullring played host to a 50-lap gauntlet for the USRA Tuners.

At right, Grant Reeves (10G) and Derrek Wilson (3) speed up to start the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks feature race on Friday.
Jesse Stair (21S) leads the pack en route to a heat race win in the USRA Tuners division at Humboldt Speedway on Friday.

