An all-out assault on the ground and perfectly timed passes allowed the Chanute Blue Comets to cruise to a 28-13 victory over the Pittsburg Purple Dragons Friday evening. This win marks the first time the Blue Comets claimed back-to-back wins against Pittsburg since 2005-06.
Although the Purple Dragons entered the matchup on the heels of a heartbreaking 25-22 loss to the Spartans of Emporia, Pittsburg was still receiving calls to crack the top-10 in the 5A power rankings.
Chanute entered the matchup ranked just outside the top-5 in the KFBCA coaches poll after their 38-14 victory in Augusta a week ago.
After going for over 100 yards in the air last week, Pittsburg switched things up, pounding the ground early and often. When a huge return on the first kickoff landed them inside Chanute territory, the Purple Dragons rushed a quick 40 yards to the first score of the game.
When Chanute got the ball, they enforced a heavy ground game of their own, led by senior running back Ty Leedy. As always, whenever Leedy was hit at the line, fans saw him grab an extra 5-10 yards before going down. Leedy finished with 77 yards on 15 carries.
“Last year my motivation was purely to get better. When my grandfather died, that motivation really helped speed up my learning process,” Leedy said. “With those bigger lineman, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment and let them drive you back. But for me, I just keep my feet driving and I’m never going to let them stop me.”
Leedy is once again a two-way threat, grabbing eight tackles while swarming near the end of every other defensive play.
A 5-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Eric Erbe to senior wide receiver Trey Dillow knotted things up halfway through the first quarter. Dillow finished with three receptions for 22 yards, as well as recording 7.5 tackles on the other side of the ball.
A booming kick from senior place kicker Jackson Vaughan trapped Pittsburg deep in their own territory shortly after. After missing Week 1 due to double-duties with the Chanute High School boy’s soccer team, Vaughan made his prep football debut going 4-for-4 on PATs and kicking off consistently.
Whatever momentum Pittsburg brought from their first drive was immediately extinguished. Junior linebacker Cade Small and senior defensive end Dagen Dean recorded tackles for loss to force the Purple Dragons to punt from the back of their own end zone. Small finished with a pair of stops, while Dean tallied three total tackles on the night.
“That first drive, we gave them a short field and they went and scored, and that's not how you want to start,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “But when we got the ball, I thought the tides turned. We then made some nice plays on defense to put some doubt in their head, then didn’t really look back from there.”
Dean finished with a pair of sacks, but more importantly was a nuisance to the Pittsburg offense all game long. The senior had numerous quarterback pressures, causing multiple early releases on options and passes.
“It feels awesome to get a stop and just kind of set them back (on offense),” Dean said. “My goal this week was to go straight for the quarterback, to go for his outside shoulder. The coaches drew up plays to rush him all night, to give him pressure, and it worked.”
The second quarter saw a rushing touchdown early by Leedy, and another just before halftime from Erbe. Erbe finished the game with 62 yards on six scrambles, finding the open field whenever the pocket collapsed around him. Frazell trusts the experienced quarterback to break out whenever he feels the need.
“If he gets pressure, he's getting out of the pocket, and we have a secondary plan from scramble drills with the receivers,” Frazell said. “He's got wheels, and he's a heck of an athlete and can run and throw and do a lot of things. He knows that when pressure is coming, he's got to get out and make a play, and he did that really well. ”
While not as highlight-heavy in the air as the win over the Augusta Orioles, Erbe still went 8-for-14 for 113 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Kaiden Seamster was once again his main target, pulling in five receptions for 61 yards.
Leedy would tack on his second rushing touchdown in the third quarter, before the Purple Dragons began to threaten a comeback in the final frame. Another rushing touchdown from Pittsburg’s Profitt brought the game within two possessions, but a blocked PAT from sophomore defensive back Quinton Harding gave Chanute a bit more breathing room.
The defense could have been tighter, as they allowed the Pittsburg offense to go for over 270 yards, mostly in the second half. Whenever Pittsburg would run a dive play, holes seemed to spring open on the Chanute front line.
“Defensive line play just has to keep improving. We’ve gotta play low inside at our tackles, squeeze with our ends and make plays in the options game,” Frazell said. “We’ve gotta stop the run and not let people nickel and dime us for 3 or 4 yards at a time. If we do that, we get the ball back, we put more points on the board and we finish the game instead of letting people hang around.”
A pair of long, run-heavy drives and multiple personal fouls on the Chanute defense allowed the Purple Dragons to keep a foot in the door much longer than anticipated. Thankfully nine tackles from Harding and a trio of tackles from Erbe and senior linebacker Wyatt Costin held Pittsburg off just long enough.
One other aspect of the game to clean up was penalty yards. A trio of personal fouls in the second half added up to over 80 yards lost in the game from yellow flags by Chanute.
“There will be some running on Monday,” Frazell said. “We’ve gotta learn that when we're in a position to win the game, we have to finish it and not help the other team. It's going to get in the way, and it's going to cost us a bigger game down the road.”
The 28-13 victory propels Chanute to a 2-0 record on the season, moving Pittsburg to two losses in a row.
Up Next
The Blue Comets are back at home next week, hosting the Tonganoxie Chieftains (1-1) for another round of Friday night lights.
“They're going to be physical,” Frazell said of his upcoming opponent. “Last year, their record wasn't great, but they played tough teams all year. So it's going to be a big challenge, a physical game and it'll be a fun one to get ready for.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Box Score
Pittsburg 7 0 0 6 - 13
Chanute 7 14 7 0 - 28
Scoring
Q1: 4:00 (PITT) 9-yard pass from W. Fern to C. Proffitt, PAT good (0-7)
Q1: 7:18 (CHAN) 5-yard pass from E. Erbe to T. Dillow, PAT good (7-7)
Q2: 0:04 (CHAN) 3-yard run by T. Leedy, PAT good (14-7)
Q2: 10:36 (CHAN) 2-yard run by E. Erbe, PAT good (21-7)
Q3: 5:50 (CHAN) 1-yard run by T. Leedy, PAT good (28-7)
4Q: 3:14 (PITT) 1-yard run by C. Proffitt, PAT blocked by Q. Harding (28-13)
