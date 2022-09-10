Chanute FB vs Pittsburg 9.9.22 - Trey Dillow

Senior wide receiver Trey Dillow dives for a receiving touchdown in the first half of a home matchup with Pittsburg on Friday. Dillow finished with three receptions for 22 yards.

 Kynleigh Chard | The Comet

An all-out assault on the ground and perfectly timed passes allowed the Chanute Blue Comets to cruise to a 28-13 victory over the Pittsburg Purple Dragons Friday evening. This win marks the first time the Blue Comets claimed back-to-back wins against Pittsburg since 2005-06.

Although the Purple Dragons entered the matchup on the heels of a heartbreaking 25-22 loss to the Spartans of Emporia, Pittsburg was still receiving calls to crack the top-10 in the 5A power rankings.

Chanute FB vs Pittsburg 9.9.22 - Eric Erbe

Senior quarterback Eric Erbe launches a pass during a home matchup with Pittsburg on Friday. Erbe finished 8-for-14 with 113 passing yards.
Chanute FB vs Pittsburg 9.9.22 - Quinton Harding

Sophomore defensive back Quinton Harding tackles Pittsburg running back Conner Proffitt during a home game Friday evening. Harding finished with a team-high nine tackles.
Chanute FB vs Pittsburg 9.9.22 - Ty Leedy

Senior running back Ty Leedy dives for the first of two rushing touchdowns during a home matchup with Pittsburg on Friday. Leedy took 15 carries for 77 yards against the Purple Dragons.

