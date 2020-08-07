ROBERT MAGOBET
NCCC’s Lady Panthers have added some firepower to their volleyball coaching staff.
The Board of Trustees voted two weeks ago for the hiring of Taryn Strobel as the new assistant volleyball coach alongside new head coach Marisa Compton. Strobel will start around Aug. 22, when the players move in on campus. Strobel played on NCCC’s volleyball team 2015-17, and she said she couldn’t be more excited to rekindle the Lady Panther flame.
“I’m so excited. I played here, so it’s really fun to be back,” Strobel said. “And I played for Coach Compton her first two years assisting here actually, so I’m excited to be coaching under her. I feel like I kind of know what she expects and all that, so super excited.”
Strobel, 23, has great memories of the exceptional chemistry during her time at Neosho. In her years as a student-athlete, the Lady Panthers went 73-38, a span in which NCCC went as far as the district championship versus Johnson County in the 2016-17 season.
Strobel also earned second-team All-District in her sophomore year and Defensive Player of the Week a few times in her freshman and sophomore years.
Strobel didn’t play anymore after her stint at NCCC, though she did have an opportunity at a Division II college in North Carolina. In fact, she attributes her wanting to come back and coach at NCCC to her volleyball experiences after NCCC.
The Andover native would eventually coach eighth-grade volleyball. But this past June, she got a call from Compton, who was looking for an assistant coach after being promoted to the head coaching position in June.
“I wasn’t really expecting her to call me, but with prayer, it was an opportunity to be back in the game, in a different position obviously, but just to be back with it, and be around it,” she said.
“I do miss it a lot. I think it’s a good chance to be back in the game.”
Strobel has always had a love of the game. But she had her doubts about the direction of volleyball after her encounters with coaches before attending NCCC. A couple coaches when she was coming up, Strobel said, didn’t believe in her, and this, in turn, didn’t make her play as well, leading to some reluctance to continue.
That all changed when Strobel was recruited by and eventually played at NCCC. She said the coaching staff, which included Compton, really reenergized her love of the game. As a result of such a positive, motivational and successful program, Strobel said not only will she work on the technical aspects with all players, but she will instill student-athletes with that same love of the game.
“Coaches just play such a big role (in whether) you enjoy the game or not, so it was nice to get to some good coaches that really cared,” Strobel said.
Strobel began her volleyball experience as a player in club volleyball in the sixth grade. She went on to play middle school volleyball at Andover Central as well as different club teams in middle school and high school. She also played for club teams in Pittsburg and Wichita before attending NCCC. Just last year, Strobel coached eighth-grade volleyball at Andover Central.
Now, she will help Compton in improving a team that went 18-18 in the 2019 season.
“As a former Neosho volleyball player, Taryn knows what it takes to be successful here,” Compton said. “I think her experiences here as a player will help her lead our players.”
