Chanute football celebration.jpg

Chanute Blue Comets receiver Kam Koester (13) and quarterback Eric Erbe (3) celebrate after a touchdown during Chanute’s 33-21 loss to Bishop Miege on Friday, Nov. 5.

 Jared McMasters | Tribune

JARED McMASTERS

jared@chanute.com

The SEK League released its all-League honors for football on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The Chanute Blue Comets took home honors in 18 of the 42 possible spots on the first and second teams, including several players who earned recognition on both sides of the ball.

Chanute Tribune sports editor Jared McMasters spoke with Chanute head coach Clete Frazell to discuss his team’s strong year, the development from last year’s all-League results, how the Blue Comets earned both offensive and defensive MVP and more.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity. A full list of the complete 2021 SEK all-League teams can be found at the end of this article.

Jared McMasters: Looking back at last year, you guys had eight all-League players total. This year, you’ve got 13 guys who earned honors in 18 positions. That’s a huge jump for a team to make in just one year, so did you feel like your guys really made that leap? Or were you always this talented and other people around the SEK League just started catching on?

Clete Frazell: I think a lot of it just stems from the injuries we had last year. Kolten LaCrone, who was the Defensive Player of the Year this time, didn’t play in enough League games last year to be considered. I believe Kam Koester was the same way and only played a League game against Independence last year. Eric (Erbe) was injured almost immediately. That’s three right there. I think we definitely made some improvements in certain places, but having a great season, winning the League and being dominant in the SEK helps because all the other coaches see your guys making plays. Our guys stood out to them, so they just really respected what we brought to the table this year.

JM: Ty Leedy has been a huge part of this offense all year, so what was your reaction when you saw him get Offensive Player of the Year honors?

CF: It was awesome. We felt like we had a couple of guys who were worthy of that between him and Erbe. They both had great seasons. The way it works is you don’t vote for your own guys, you just nominate people. In about three seconds, the League coaches unanimously decided that Leedy was the guy. Going into the meeting, I didn’t know if it’d be him or Eric, but all the coaches were really high on what Ty was able to do and how he impacted the games. It didn’t take them long to make the decision. I’m just excited for Ty and proud of him.

JM: Considering the fact that Erbe pretty much missed out on an entire varsity season last year with his injury, what did it mean to you to see his performance this year and have him already in that conversation for the offensive MVP?

CF: He had a great season. Things started out a little rough and part of that was because of how we were playing up front the first few games and he was getting some pressure early on. But once he settled in, he had a great season. He completed 62 percent of his passes and played so well as a dynamic quarterback for us. He threw for over 1,700 yards for us, and we knew he was capable of it. I’m really excited to see what happens next year.

JM: Speaking of the offensive line, we’ve talked about how you felt like that was an area of this team that had potential for growth after the Circle loss. To end the year with three guys on the first team and another on the second team, what did you think about their progression?

CF: It was very good. After the first game, we knew we weren’t pleased and made some adjustments to play different guys on defense instead of playing guys both ways. That really made all the difference for those guys to come out fresh, which led to them getting a lot better as the season went on. To play a team like Bishop Miege and kind of dominate up front and be able to run the football, it showed how much better they got. They handled that defensive line pretty well, so we were proud and held them accountable to a standard all year.

JM: When it comes to the trio of receivers who were recognized, a lot of them really had to share the ball evenly on offense for so much of the season and also played on the defense. What are your thoughts on them still earning that recognition despite those factors that may have hurt their chances in another world?

CF: I thought we had the top three receivers in the League this year, possibly even four. On other teams, when you only have one or two targets, some guys are going to get better stats. But I don’t think there’s a group of three or four receivers in the League better than our guys. They’re phenomenal kids and players. You’re right about how when you have that many good ones, you’re going to end up with guys splitting the yardage up. Rather than a 1,000-yard guy, you’re going to have three or four 400-yard guys. They were really selfless, and what they brought to the table on defense was special.

JM: Circling back to that conversation with the coaches about Leedy for Offensive Player of the Year, what was that discussion like for LaCrone before he won Defensive Player of the Year?

CF: They brought up the award, and one of the League coaches said, “I vote Kolten LaCrone.” Then every other coach said, “Kolten LaCrone it is.” There wasn’t really any conversation about anyone else on that one either.

JM: Looking at next year, you’ll be missing eight of these players who were seniors this year, so how are you handling the preparation process as you get ready to find replacements for so many talented players?

CF: We have some great underclassmen coming up. It all starts in the weight room. We feel like putting effort in there to be a more physical athlete is important. We’ve got a lot of young guys working hard in the weight room to be the next guys who step into the holes those seniors will leave. The goal between now and next season is just getting those guys more prepared.

2021 all-SEK League teams

First-Team Offense

QB - Eric Erbe, Chanute, junior

RB - Ty Leedy, Chanute, junior (MVP)

RB - Camedon Julian, Independence, sophomore

WR - Kam Koester, Chanute, senior

WR - Kaiden Seamster, Chanute, sophomore

WR - Hayden Smith, Independence, junior

OL - Kolten LaCrone, Chanute, senior

OL - Nathan Cunningham, Chanute, senior

OL - Augustus Thuston, Chanute, sophomore

OL - Sir Grant, Independence, senior

OL - Kainen White, Coffeyville, sophomore

OL - Kendall Bebb, Labette County, junior

AP - Cooper Smith, Independence, senior 

First-Team Defense

DL - Kolten LaCrone, Chanute, senior (MVP)

DL - Dagen Dean, Chanute, junior

DL - Kainen White, Coffeyville, sophomore

DL - Wyatt Shaffer, Independence, senior

LB - Ty Leedy, Chanute, junior

LB - Kedric Emling, Chanute, senior

LB - Dalton Jones, Independence, senior

DB - Kam Koester, Chanute, senior

DB - Brecken Bertie, Independence, senior

DB - Shan Williams, Chanute, senior

DB - Canyon Umphenour, Fort Scott, senior

First-Team Special Teams

P - Ryan Leiker, Independence, senior

K - Davis Merrick, Independence, senior 

Second-Team Offense

QB - Ryan Leiker, Independence, senior

RB - Cade Gulager, Fort Scott, senior

WR - Griffin Eaton, Labette County, junior

WR - Dagen Dean, Chanute, junior

WR - Parker Allen, Fort Scott, senior

OL - Tuker Davis, Chanute, senior

OL - Remington Easely, Independence, senior

Second-Team Defense

DL - Dylan Treloggen, Chanute, senior

DL - Dominic Bishop, Fort Scott, senior

LB - Cooper Smith, Independence, senior

LB - Ethan Viets, Coffeyville, senior

LB - Cody Hambleton, Labette County, junior

DB - Aaron Tunstall, Coffeyville, freshman

DB - Kaiden Seamster, Chanute, sophomore

DB - Camedon Julian, Independence, sophomore

Second-Team Special Teams

K - Kaleb Becannon, Chanute, senior

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments