JARED McMASTERS
The SEK League released its all-League honors for football on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The Chanute Blue Comets took home honors in 18 of the 42 possible spots on the first and second teams, including several players who earned recognition on both sides of the ball.
Chanute Tribune sports editor Jared McMasters spoke with Chanute head coach Clete Frazell to discuss his team’s strong year, the development from last year’s all-League results, how the Blue Comets earned both offensive and defensive MVP and more.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity. A full list of the complete 2021 SEK all-League teams can be found at the end of this article.
Jared McMasters: Looking back at last year, you guys had eight all-League players total. This year, you’ve got 13 guys who earned honors in 18 positions. That’s a huge jump for a team to make in just one year, so did you feel like your guys really made that leap? Or were you always this talented and other people around the SEK League just started catching on?
Clete Frazell: I think a lot of it just stems from the injuries we had last year. Kolten LaCrone, who was the Defensive Player of the Year this time, didn’t play in enough League games last year to be considered. I believe Kam Koester was the same way and only played a League game against Independence last year. Eric (Erbe) was injured almost immediately. That’s three right there. I think we definitely made some improvements in certain places, but having a great season, winning the League and being dominant in the SEK helps because all the other coaches see your guys making plays. Our guys stood out to them, so they just really respected what we brought to the table this year.
JM: Ty Leedy has been a huge part of this offense all year, so what was your reaction when you saw him get Offensive Player of the Year honors?
CF: It was awesome. We felt like we had a couple of guys who were worthy of that between him and Erbe. They both had great seasons. The way it works is you don’t vote for your own guys, you just nominate people. In about three seconds, the League coaches unanimously decided that Leedy was the guy. Going into the meeting, I didn’t know if it’d be him or Eric, but all the coaches were really high on what Ty was able to do and how he impacted the games. It didn’t take them long to make the decision. I’m just excited for Ty and proud of him.
JM: Considering the fact that Erbe pretty much missed out on an entire varsity season last year with his injury, what did it mean to you to see his performance this year and have him already in that conversation for the offensive MVP?
CF: He had a great season. Things started out a little rough and part of that was because of how we were playing up front the first few games and he was getting some pressure early on. But once he settled in, he had a great season. He completed 62 percent of his passes and played so well as a dynamic quarterback for us. He threw for over 1,700 yards for us, and we knew he was capable of it. I’m really excited to see what happens next year.
JM: Speaking of the offensive line, we’ve talked about how you felt like that was an area of this team that had potential for growth after the Circle loss. To end the year with three guys on the first team and another on the second team, what did you think about their progression?
CF: It was very good. After the first game, we knew we weren’t pleased and made some adjustments to play different guys on defense instead of playing guys both ways. That really made all the difference for those guys to come out fresh, which led to them getting a lot better as the season went on. To play a team like Bishop Miege and kind of dominate up front and be able to run the football, it showed how much better they got. They handled that defensive line pretty well, so we were proud and held them accountable to a standard all year.
JM: When it comes to the trio of receivers who were recognized, a lot of them really had to share the ball evenly on offense for so much of the season and also played on the defense. What are your thoughts on them still earning that recognition despite those factors that may have hurt their chances in another world?
CF: I thought we had the top three receivers in the League this year, possibly even four. On other teams, when you only have one or two targets, some guys are going to get better stats. But I don’t think there’s a group of three or four receivers in the League better than our guys. They’re phenomenal kids and players. You’re right about how when you have that many good ones, you’re going to end up with guys splitting the yardage up. Rather than a 1,000-yard guy, you’re going to have three or four 400-yard guys. They were really selfless, and what they brought to the table on defense was special.
JM: Circling back to that conversation with the coaches about Leedy for Offensive Player of the Year, what was that discussion like for LaCrone before he won Defensive Player of the Year?
CF: They brought up the award, and one of the League coaches said, “I vote Kolten LaCrone.” Then every other coach said, “Kolten LaCrone it is.” There wasn’t really any conversation about anyone else on that one either.
JM: Looking at next year, you’ll be missing eight of these players who were seniors this year, so how are you handling the preparation process as you get ready to find replacements for so many talented players?
CF: We have some great underclassmen coming up. It all starts in the weight room. We feel like putting effort in there to be a more physical athlete is important. We’ve got a lot of young guys working hard in the weight room to be the next guys who step into the holes those seniors will leave. The goal between now and next season is just getting those guys more prepared.
2021 all-SEK League teams
First-Team Offense
QB - Eric Erbe, Chanute, junior
RB - Ty Leedy, Chanute, junior (MVP)
RB - Camedon Julian, Independence, sophomore
WR - Kam Koester, Chanute, senior
WR - Kaiden Seamster, Chanute, sophomore
WR - Hayden Smith, Independence, junior
OL - Kolten LaCrone, Chanute, senior
OL - Nathan Cunningham, Chanute, senior
OL - Augustus Thuston, Chanute, sophomore
OL - Sir Grant, Independence, senior
OL - Kainen White, Coffeyville, sophomore
OL - Kendall Bebb, Labette County, junior
AP - Cooper Smith, Independence, senior
First-Team Defense
DL - Kolten LaCrone, Chanute, senior (MVP)
DL - Dagen Dean, Chanute, junior
DL - Kainen White, Coffeyville, sophomore
DL - Wyatt Shaffer, Independence, senior
LB - Ty Leedy, Chanute, junior
LB - Kedric Emling, Chanute, senior
LB - Dalton Jones, Independence, senior
DB - Kam Koester, Chanute, senior
DB - Brecken Bertie, Independence, senior
DB - Shan Williams, Chanute, senior
DB - Canyon Umphenour, Fort Scott, senior
First-Team Special Teams
P - Ryan Leiker, Independence, senior
K - Davis Merrick, Independence, senior
Second-Team Offense
QB - Ryan Leiker, Independence, senior
RB - Cade Gulager, Fort Scott, senior
WR - Griffin Eaton, Labette County, junior
WR - Dagen Dean, Chanute, junior
WR - Parker Allen, Fort Scott, senior
OL - Tuker Davis, Chanute, senior
OL - Remington Easely, Independence, senior
Second-Team Defense
DL - Dylan Treloggen, Chanute, senior
DL - Dominic Bishop, Fort Scott, senior
LB - Cooper Smith, Independence, senior
LB - Ethan Viets, Coffeyville, senior
LB - Cody Hambleton, Labette County, junior
DB - Aaron Tunstall, Coffeyville, freshman
DB - Kaiden Seamster, Chanute, sophomore
DB - Camedon Julian, Independence, sophomore
Second-Team Special Teams
K - Kaleb Becannon, Chanute, senior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.