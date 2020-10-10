FORT SCOTT —The final results didn’t equate to a good showing by Chanute High School’s soccer team on Thursday in Fort Scott.
The Blue Comets lost 3-1 despite Chanute possessing the majority of the game from an offensive standpoint, and creating a lot of chances. Juniors Kaleb Becannon and Walker Becknell played nearly flawlessly, with freshman Lucio Soliz ultimately scoring Chanute’s one goal.
From the perspective of Chanute junior goalie Drayton Cleaver, Fort Scott was a team that liked to play long balls through the air.
“This worked twice for them off of defensive lapses,” Cleaver said. “Because of their game plan, I was able to play very aggressive by coming out of my box and clearing the ball.”
Chanute made a position change by putting in senior Lawson Collins on the back line and Soliz as the lone striker.
While Collins’ speed helped greatly on Chanute’s line, the results, unfortunately, didn’t show it.
Chanute (4-7-1) will next play Tuesday, 4:30 pm versus Pittsburg.
