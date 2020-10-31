Similar to this weird COVID-19 year, peculiar football plays early on made spectators actually think for a split second that maybe it was possible to have a repeat historic year like the Chanute Blue Comets had in 2019.
In a Kansas Class 4A first-round matchup pitting the Blue Comets versus perennial champion Bishop Miege Friday night at the Chanute Community Sports Complex, a fumbled kickoff return directly after the Stags possessed the catch deep in their own territory and then a pick-six by Dagen Dean early in the first quarter put the score at 7-7. Maybe, just maybe, the Blue Comets could fend off Goliath, much like the Blue Comets did in the Class 4A State basketball playoffs in 2019, which featured Chanute High School basketball legend Corbett Kimberlin.
But unfortunately, there was no Kimberlin to save the day for the Blue Comets. Bishop Miege scored at least 50 unanswered points in the first half alone. A 97-yard kick return touchdown by Ty Leedy near the end of the first half and a 31-yard field goal by Chanute kicker Tyson Lucas in the third quarter cemented a 64-17 loss to Bishop Miege.
Unfortunately for the Blue Comets, the season is over. But CHS head football coach Clete Frazell said it was a good measuring stick for his players to experience in an effort to see firsthand what it takes to be on a championship level.
“That’s the level that everybody’s trying to get to,” Frazell said. “They’ve won six State titles in a row. That’s the standard right there. And we talked about physicality. It takes countless hours in the weight room and not taking days off in the weight room to compete at that level. And that’s something we’re going to push in the off-season. They have a really good football team. And that’s the standard. That’s what we’re trying to achieve. That’s our push. Postgame we’re telling the kids that’s what we’re trying to get to. It’s not going to be easy.”
Freshman starting quarterback Kaiden Seamster was 10 of 19 for 114 yards passing; senior running back Ryker Donovan rushed the ball five times for 12 yards; and senior wide receiver Garrett Almond caught the ball seven times for 96 yards.
Bishop Miege scored on the very first play of the game because of a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown by senior returner Carson Key, which gave the Stags an early 7-0 lead after the PAT.
After Chanute’s drive stalled, Stag senior All-State quarterback Timothy Dorsey, who committed to Illinois State, threw a pick after his target muffed a pass that ended up in sophomore full safety Dean’s hand; he returned it for a pick-six deep in Chanute territory with 8:06 to go in the first quarter.
After that, it was all Bishop Miege. Dorsey hooked up with sophomore Rohan Putz for a 36-yard passing touchdown on a two-play drive with 7 to go in the first, followed by a 6-yard TD scamper by junior Jaylen Burch on a two-play drive with under 6 to go, a 5-yard touchdown run by Burch on a six-play drive with under 4 minutes to go, a 40-yard passing TD from Dorsey to senior tight end Mack Moeller, another 5-yard TD by Burch on a six-play drive with under 7 minutes in the second quarter, a 7-yard passing TD from Dorsey to Putz on a four-play drive with just under 5 minutes, a 6-yard running TD by senior running back Josh Conklin on a five-play drive, and Key also had a punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
But this is what happens when Chanute plays a team that has won six straight Class 4A titles in Bishop Miege, a team that generally plays Class 5A and 6A schools all year in the regular season, combined with the fact the Blue Comets are out several key starters.
Dorsey for Bishop Miege was just too good, buying time in the pocket thanks to his stout offensive line that looked as if they were a day away from college football. Oftentimes, Dorsey would find the wide open receiver on a rope in the pocket, or his line would do such a good job in blocking that he could seemingly procrastinate in the pocket before moving outside and finding a wide-open receiver in the middle of the field.
If things broke down and nobody was open, he would take off and run. Completely unfair, especially given how fast and skilled the running backs and wide receivers were. Dorsey passed the ball 6 of 7 for 141 yards. Burch ran the ball 10 times for 161 yards.
Dorsey and Burch ensured the Stags never punted the ball in the first half. The only time they punted the ball was in the second half, when the clock was continuous and when Bishop Miege head coach Jon Holmes took out his starters.
“We wanted to come out and start fast, and for us, the pick-six on the second possession wasn’t a good way to come out and play,” Holmes said. Our guys are seasoned for runs like this. This is what they want to do. We have high expectations for our program and our guys played at that level tonight.”
Chanute’s season, unfortunately, is over, turning over many key seniors that led the bunch to a sectional playoff game in 2019.
They will be missed. As for Bishop Miege, they take on Fort Scott on the road next Friday for the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
