WAMEGO – Jerica Hockett accomplished quite a feat for the first time in her high school cross-country career.
On a warm, sunny and windy day for runners from high schools around the state of Kansas, Hockett was able to claim 45th with a time of 22:52:70 in the Class 4A State cross-country meet at the hilly Wamego Country Club on Saturday. Hockett’s result is Chanute’s best finish by a girl at the State meet since 2015. And her time was just 30 seconds short from her personal record.
“First, I was bit frustrated because I got 45th place and I was like, ‘Man, that sounds like a bad number,’” Hockett said, “but afterwards, I looked at the results and everything and actually, it was really encouraging because I beat four of the girls I met at regionals the week before and one second away from beating the girl that was All-SEK (Parsons’ Kinsey Baldwin). Individual-wise, I felt like I did a really good job. After I finished, I felt kind of mad just because I felt like it wasn’t that great, but after I looked at the big picture, it was better.”
The four girls to whom she was referring are Fort Scott’s Addisyn Fowler, Iola High School’s Anna Plumlee, Labette County High School’s Gracie Gatton, and a student-athlete from Winfield High School. Fowler placed 52nd, Plumlee was 64th and Gatton culminated in 62nd.
CHS head cross-country coach Brett Rinehart said Hockett did an astounding job.
“I thought Jerica ran an amazing race,” Rinehart said. “Every time I saw her out on the course, she was passing somebody. I’m really proud of the way she competed; she definitely left it all out on the course. It was an experience that hopefully she will remember and cherish forever.”
Hockett’s experience started uphill, literally, as it was new to her to start a race on a rising slope. In much of the race, Hockett found herself running up and down on several hills amongst many student-athletes.
The senior ran the first mile in 6:48, which to Rinehart was perfect, as it allowed her to catch and pass a lot of girls who went out too fast.
In the end, 91 runners rounded a huge hilly loop to end the 5K run.
Chanute’s only cross-country all-leaguer needed to gear up for the action.
The week before, Hockett said the training was scaled back a little in an effort to keep her fresh for the State run. Still, with junior Maddy Hughes – a runner Hockett said she has become close with over the course of the year – they both engaged in lower intensity exercises in preparation for the biggest run of her career. Some of the more arduous and high-intensity workouts were cut short.
But Wamego was still one of the more challenging courses on which she has competed.
“That was probably the most difficult course I’ve ever ran,” Hockett said. “It was nonstop, just hills, and every time you would go up the hill, you’re against the wind. And I could never catch a break to regain myself. It was constant go, go, go.”
The one course that is comparable is Rim Rock in Lawrence, a course Chanute traditionally runs on. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, Chanute didn’t compete there.
Experience at Rim Rock the last couple of years, training in preparation for the 2020 cross-country season, and the maturation process as a runner this year helped the All-SEK runner achieve heights never fathomed before. Rinehart said he recognizes that.
“I’m so proud at how far Jerica has come over her four years with our program,” he said. “She has been a hard worker, great competitor, and more than anything, a leader and representative for our team. We will definitely miss her next year, but hopefully her example can be motivation for some of our younger runners for how much they can improve if they dedicate themselves to working hard every day.”
Hockett, 17, will now turn the page. The future 2021 graduate said a college has already shown interest in her cross-country ability, but she is unsure she will go that route. Her education goal was always to attend Pittsburg State. Only time will tell which road she travels down.
“I give thanks to my coaches, especially Coach Rinehart, because he has always pushed me to do the best I can,” Hockett said. “He’s been kind of one of the best mentors for me.”
