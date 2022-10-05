Chanute Volleyball vs. Paola 9.22.22 - Brinly Bancroft and Jacie Costin

Chanute senior Brinly Bancroft (11) hits a ball during a home match against Paola on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 as junior Jacie Costin (4) looks on.

 Carter Finuf | The Comet

In their final home appearance of the season, the Chanute Blue Comets finished third in their home volleyball tournament. The Blue Comets posted wins over Jayhawk-Linn, Labette County and St. Paul, losing to Girard for a 4-1 record on the day.

The Blue Comets opened the day with back-to-back two set wins over Jayhawk-Linn and St. Paul. The third match of the day would see Chanute lose their first set of the afternoon to Labette County, sandwiched between two Chanute sets.

