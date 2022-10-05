In their final home appearance of the season, the Chanute Blue Comets finished third in their home volleyball tournament. The Blue Comets posted wins over Jayhawk-Linn, Labette County and St. Paul, losing to Girard for a 4-1 record on the day.
The Blue Comets opened the day with back-to-back two set wins over Jayhawk-Linn and St. Paul. The third match of the day would see Chanute lose their first set of the afternoon to Labette County, sandwiched between two Chanute sets.
A two set loss to Girard would pit the Blue Comets against St. Paul for the final match of the day.
Junior Kierny Follmer paced the offense with 43 kills on the day. Senior Brinly Bancroft added 24 kills, junior Kelsey Haviland had 21, and juniors Jacie Costin and Jaye Smith had 15 kills each.
The Blue Comets were solid, putting up a .236 hitting percentage across the 11 sets, as well as a .921 serving percentage.
Senior Kamri Naff was tough to return, as she posted eight aces on the tournament. Junior Peyton Shields added six service points, Costin had four and Follmer hit three aces.
The Blue Comets were back in action Tuesday at Coffeyville before traveling over to Fort Scott next Tuesday.
Labette County 14 25 13 (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.