Erie MBB vs Northeast (Sub-State) 2.27.23 - Logan Ewan

Erie senior Logan Ewan (12) goes up for a layup during Friday's sub-state matchup with Northeast.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.

ERIE — The Erie Red Devils opened the KSHSAA Class 2A Boys Basketball Sub-State Championships with an uneven victory, taking down the visiting Northeast Vikings here Monday by a score of 54-38.

Erie MBB vs Northeast (Sub-State) 2.27.23 - Eli Montee

Erie sophomore Eli Montee (35) drives the baseline for a up-and-under layup to spark a second half run during Monday's 54-38 victory against Northeast.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments