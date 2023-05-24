Humboldt BASE @ Burlington (Regionals) 5.19.23 - Plaque Celebration

Humboldt senior Trey Sommer (17) presents the regional championship plaque to his teammates after the Cubs won the KSHSAA Class 3A Regional Championship in Burlington on May 17.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Humboldt is ready to prove itself. 

Boasting a 22-1 record entering the KSHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Championships, the Humboldt Cubs are the odds-on favorite to win the tournament in Manhattan after being named the top seed.

