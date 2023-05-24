Humboldt is ready to prove itself.
Boasting a 22-1 record entering the KSHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Championships, the Humboldt Cubs are the odds-on favorite to win the tournament in Manhattan after being named the top seed.
“We’re just excited to be here,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “This was the ultimate goal we set out before the season, so now that we’re here, it’s just icing on the cake. They’re loose, they’re relaxed and they’re just enjoying the experience.”
This is Humboldt’s sixth trip to the state tournament, the most recent appearance coming in 2019. The Cubs’ best showing was a third place finish in 2009.
Humboldt’s lone blemish on the resume thus far was an early-season, one-run loss to Central Heights.
“We struggled to really string anything together offensively. Our hitters never really made much of an adjustment that day,” Miller said.
A quick start has been key to success for the Cubs all season, especially in the regional tournament.
“Getting off to a fast start is always big for us,” Miller said. “We did that in all three of our regional games, we were able to get out to an early lead and let our pitchers get comfortable and settle in.”
Leading off that early charge has been junior outfielder Sam Hull, who leads the team in nearly every hitting statistic.
“I think being aggressive has been my key,” Hull said. “Even if it’s the first pitch, if it’s good I’m gonna swing at it.”
Hull leads the team with a batting average of .529, four home runs and 35 RBIs.
“We wanna have good at-bats throughout our lineup,” Miller said. “We really want to work the count, but also be aggressive on good pitches.”
Right behind Hull with an average of .474, sophomore shortstop Blake Ellis has been a timely hitter early in the lineup — something both he and coach Miller hopes can continue.
“I’m just trying to help the team as much as I can,” Ellis said. “Sam gets on base almost every time, so I make sure he gets around the bases and score as much as he can.”
Playing solid defense will also be key to success — another strength for the Cubs. Errors were few and far between.
The Cubs start their run for a state title on Thursday, taking on the Hoisington-Central Plains Cardinals (15-7) at 3:30 p.m.
Hoisington was the third seed in their regional bracket and they defeated Beloit, 7-3, Ellinwood-Stafford, 17-4, and Hesston, 13-5, to get to the state tournament.
The Cardinals’ entire lineup bats over .300, with multiple players hitting north of .400. The offensive attack is led by Chase Steinert, who is hitting .507 this season with four home runs and 30 RBIs.
“They’re gonna have a tough lineup. At the state tournament you can’t expect to see weak hitters in any lineup,” Miller said.
In order to contain some of that production, senior pitcher Trey Sommer will be taking the mound to start.
“He’s been our workhorse all year. If he’s on, he can be really good,” Miller said. “Hopefully he can get us through it, because not going too deep into our bullpen that first game is gonna be huge for us."
Sommer boasts an 11-0 record with an ERA of 1.37 across 46 innings pitched.
“I just want to throw strikes, be competitive on the mound and then just trust the defense behind me,” Sommer said.
Sommer said his key to getting through innings will be getting into a groove, focusing on forcing fly ball and ground ball contact, and limiting his walks and non-competitive pitches.
“I feel like once I get into a good rhythm on the mound, I’m pretty hard to hit off. I like to pitch at my own pace,” he said.
Expected to follow him on the mound is sophomore Logan Page, who has a team-best 0.39 ERA across 35.2 innings.
Page’s focus will be on getting his two-seam fastball and off-speed pitches moving laterally as much as possible.
“It’s very important to be on with my offspeed, because if those aren’t working, hitters can get used to the fastball and start chipping away,” Page said. “I’m gonna be mixing up pitches to keep them on their toes and just trusting our defense. Our defense has been great all season, so I’m ready.”
Up Next
No. 2 Columbus (20-2) kicks off the tournament by taking on No. 7 Bishop Ward (17-6) at 11 a.m., followed by a matchup between No. 3 Santa Fe Trail (19-2) and No. 6 Goodland (18-4) at 1:15 p.m.
The Cubs then take on the Cardinals before No. 4 Collegiate (19-4) and No. 5 Sabetha (19-4) round out Thursday’s slate of games at 5:45 p.m.
“We’ve worked so hard to get to this tournament, and I’m ready to show what we can do,” Page said.
Friday’s semifinals matchups start at 11 a.m, the third place game is set for 3:30 p.m. and the Class 3A state championship game will start at 5:45 p.m.
All games are set to be played at Tointon Family Stadium on the campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan.
This is the ninth state baseball tournament hosted at Kansas State University and the 10th tournament played in Manhattan since 1969. Class 3A teams have also battled for a state title at various stadiums in El Dorado, Emporia, Kansas City, Mulvane, Topeka and Wichita.
The full Class 3A bracket can be found on the KSHSAA website.
