Neosho County Community College point guard Chrissy Brown worked on her overall speed and ball handling at Robicheaux Park in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Tuesday.
Training with high school trainer “Mr. Rick” since 3 pm, Brown hightailed 20 minutes or so over to her aunt’s house. She spoke to her family about one of the biggest decisions in her life: the choice of where the All-Region player would play basketball for the next two years.
With a lot of good advice combined with her own personal thoughts, she decided to sleep on it. Brown, who had been home in Lafayette since early April, woke up with a clear conscious and committed to Southeastern Louisiana University.
For Brown, the choice was simple due to the fact that SLU is just an hour and a half away from Lafayette.
“Just my last two years of playing college basketball, the last two years I was far away and my family made like six or seven games out of my two years,” Brown said. “Now it will be easier for them to be there, almost every game. In my sophomore year, most of my family could come the first day, but the next day they had to leave … because they had work. But now since they are closer, they’ll pretty much have to catch almost every game.”
In games this year, NCCC’s point guard racked up 15 double-doubles, spurring the best record (13-17) for the Lady Panthers in 25 years and a Region 6 second-round berth for the first time since the 1996-97 season. On the year, Brown averaged 16.8 points (third in the conference), 9.8 rebounds (second in conference), 5.1 assists and 34 made 3s (second in conference). The all-around guard also won Player of the Week in the 15th week of the year after registering 18 points per game, 15.5 rebounds and 12 assists while nabbing three steals, and shooting at a 43.7 percent clip and 45.4 percent from downtown during that span.
Her stats led to first-team All-KJCCC, second-team NJCAA All-Region and Chanute Tribune All-Region nods.
The accolades and stats had colleges from around the nation knocking on her proverbial door, including McNeese State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Southern University and A&M, Southeast Louisiana University, St. Bonaventure, Rider University and Norfolk State University.
NCCC head women’s basketball coach JJ Davis said he was thankful that Brown was given a chance to showcase her abilities on the Division I level.
“We’re just blessed that she gets to showcase her talents at the highest level, Division I, and it’s something special,” Davis said. “It’s something that she’s dreamed of for a long time. And she was excited to make the choice, but she was also kind of disappointed that she had to hurt some of the other coaches’ feelings. That just shows how far Chrissy has came and her growth as a human being. I think when she first got here, she probably wouldn’t have cared who she hurt, but she made some relationships with some other coaches and it was hard having to pick one.”
She eventually narrowed down her list to her top three choices: SLU, McNeese and Rogers State.
Rogers State’s academics weren’t a fit for Brown, as she would have had to wait until her senior year to start taking requirements for nursing. Then she would have needed to transfer to another school to earn a nursing degree.
On the flip side for Rogers State, the coaches and people were nice, and there was an abundance of activities to do.
Number two on the list was McNeese State, though Brown wasn’t able to visit this school because the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was just starting to put a stranglehold on the nation. McNeese was also just 5-24 last season, including losing 11 straight games. Throwing salt on the wound was McNeese’s top players being injured through next year.
“Everybody is getting hurt over there,” Brown said. “Me playing over there would feel like everybody wasn’t there as a team. Like I know you can’t do it alone, you need five players on the court.”
Positives for McNeese State were that the coaches were friendly, and the university is in her home state of Louisiana in Lake Charles, about an hour away from Lafayette.
Number one on her list, of course, was SLU. Elements that pried Brown away from the other schools was the top competition Southeastern played and the coaches seemingly having the ability to help turn her into even a better player than what she already is. Brown also said she was able to click with the team, creating on- and off-the-court relationships for a lifetime.
The only negative about Southeastern, Brown said, is that several of the players on the roster play the same position as she does. But she fully believes that once the time rolls round for her to display her talents, she will have a great shot at starting next year.
A full-ride scholarship – the top three colleges all offered Brown a full scholarship – competition, coaching and friendships were reasons Southeastern was the top pick. But at the heart of it all was the school being close to home.
The All-KJCCC player hearkens back to some of her fonder memories while playing basketball in Lafayette, including winning the district championship in middle school in 2014 with the same players she had been playing with since she was 9 years old at Carencro Middle School, winning the MVP as a junior in high school, and becoming a two-time All-Acadiana player at Carencro High School in Lafayette.
All of these recollections happened to have her family in attendance. But Brown said she can never forget the coaches and players at NCCC who helped her get to play basketball at the highest college level, all the while assisting her coming full circle back to her home.
“I was never a three-point shooter. I wasn’t confident. In fact, Coach J (JJ Davis) made me shoot on the machine to shoot 3s,” Brown said. “And my team pushed me to become better because I was only important to the team as a point guard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.