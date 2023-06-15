ALP170 AAA @ Pittsburg, June 13, 2023 - Nathan Meisch
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

PITTSBURG — Chanute Post 170 dropped a pair of uneven matchups to the Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots in Triple-A American Legion baseball action here Tuesday. The Patriots took game 1 via runrule, 13-3, before winning game 2 early as well, 12-0.

ALP170 AAA @ Pittsburg, June 13, 2023 - Alijah Christy

