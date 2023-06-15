View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
PITTSBURG — Chanute Post 170 dropped a pair of uneven matchups to the Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots in Triple-A American Legion baseball action here Tuesday. The Patriots took game 1 via runrule, 13-3, before winning game 2 early as well, 12-0.
Chanute held tight in the early matchup, trailing by a score of 4-3 midway through the third inning. That’s when Pittsburg kicked it on, scoring 9 runs over their final three trips to the dish to end the game after five innings.
“We did make some mental mistakes in the infield that cost us in the first game,” Chanute head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “There were a couple times we just lost focus when it was close, and the next thing we know it spiraled out of control. I think that game was closer than what the scoreboard showed.”
Shortstop Cohwen Wheeler led the offense, driving in runs on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a 2-RBI double in the third. Third baseman Nathan Meisch went 2-for-3 in the game and scored a run. Starting pitcher Dax Axelson and outfielder Parker Manly also tallied hits.
Chanute collected just seven hits on the night and failed to put a number on the board in game 2, though coach Wheeler was still pleased with the performance.
“I felt like every time they hit the ball on the nose it would find a hole, and every time we hit it on the nose it would find a defender,” Wheeler said. “I’d like to see more hits on the board, but that didn’t show quite how well we hit it. If we keep hitting the ball like that, we’ll find holes.”
Wheeler was also pleased with a low number of strikeouts, as one of the squad’s main focuses is on putting balls in play and forcing the defense to work to get outs.
Manly, Cohwen Wheeler and outfielder Kolby Baker each had hits in game 2.
The late game saw numerous changes on defense and fresh faces on the mound. Post 170 was missing a pair of players due to vacations, so Wheeler wanted to expose his players to new situations and save some of his pitching for upcoming matchups.
“We had a bunch of kids in positions they haven’t played in quite some time, and I thought they stepped up and did just a fine job,” Wheeler said.
After catching game 1, Quentin Gregory took on duties at third base and Baker was shifted from the outfield grass to first base. Axelson was put behind the plate where he threw out a base runner stealing second, and nearly caught another on a back-pick at first.
Axelson, Baker, Meisch, Wheeler and Luke Noonan split duties on the mound, with Wheeler (0-1) and Axelson (0-1) taking the losses as starters.
“Everyday we’re working toward the bigger picture of the zone tournament,” Wheeler said. “We have to learn how to flush a play and focus on the next one, and games like this really help us learn.”
Up Next
Chanute (2-2) is back in action this evening for a matchup with the Iola Post 15 Indians (9-3). The doubleheader will take place at the Humboldt Sports Complex starting at 6 p.m.
Game 1
Chanute: 102 00 - 3 4 3
Pittsburg: 315 22 - 13 8 1
Notes: Parker Manly 1 R; Dax Axelson 1 H, 1 R; Nathan Meisch 2 H, 1 R; Cohwen Wheeler 1 H, 3 RBI; Dax Axelson (L, 0-1) 3.0 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 3 BB; Nathan Meisch 1.0 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB; Luke Noonan 0.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 2 BB
Game 2
Chanute: 000 0 - 0 3 2
Pittsburg: 930 X - 12 9 0
Notes: Parker Manly 1 H; Cohwen Wheeler 1 H; Kolby Baker 1 H; Cohwen Wheeler (L, 0-1) 1.2 IP, 9 ER, 8 H, 1 K, 3 BB; Kolby Baker 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 K
