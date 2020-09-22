Chanute High School varsity soccer didn’t play at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Monday evening versus El Dorado.
The reasoning was simple: players on El Dorado’s team were quarantining due to possible exposure to COVID-19. CHS head coach soccer Adam Wilcox elaborated.
“Varsity’s game was canceled and hopefully postponed due to quarantine and COVID reasons; El Dorado couldn’t fill a roster,” Wilcox said. “Like I said, hopefully it’s not canceled and just postponed, but that’s a wait and see for right now.”
Wilcox said he and CHS Athletic Director Zack Murry found out about the decision around 11:30 am Monday. Wilcox said that while El Dorado didn’t have substantial COVID-19 cases, there were enough players who were quarantining that it wouldn’t allow the team to compete on Monday. El Dorado’s junior varsity team is also quarantining.
This is the first time soccer has seen this experience during the pandemic. Wilcox said it is extremely important for those who want sports to continue to abide by the stringent health precautions.
“Ideally we’re playing tonight, but if that puts people in harm’s way, there’s no point in doing that if we can just reschedule for two or three weeks down the road when they’re all healthy and are good to go,” Wilcox said. “Not ideal, but not many things are anymore so you just make the best. We’ll probably figure out a way to get it in sometime.”
Meanwhile, JV was able to play in a first-ever matchup versus Chanute Christian Academy. Chanute shut out CCA 3-0. Goal scorers were sophomore Jaxson Vaughan, sophomore Kaia Barkman and freshman Lucio Soliz, who scored off a beautiful header on a corner kick. Evelyn Fewins had an assist in the game.
“I mean especially on the JV, we try to focus on hustle, hard work, and really just having fun, and you know initially, they were a little hesitant, a little tentative, because our numbers are so big this year, we split into two JV squads, so they’re essentially playing halftime on what a normal schedule was, plus we have it against us that a lot of schools don’t quite have a program as large as ours,” JV coach Michael Villarreal said. “We’re just happy to get an opportunity to get on the field, so once we started having fun, we’re working on what we talked about in practice. They’re very coachable kids and they’re just ready to give you everything they have.”
Wilcox thought it was pretty cool for parents to be out for a JV game.
“Awesome seeing a whole bunch of parents out for a single JV game. Like I said, it’s really cool for soccer in Chanute,” Wilcox said.
Varsity will next play Riverton on the road on Thursday, while JV is trying to schedule its next game.
