Several area players and a coach have been recognized by publications from across the state of Kansas after productive basketball seasons.
For Chanute High School, Sports in Kansas honored junior guard Kori Babcock for first-team Kansas 4A Girls All-State, while junior guard Mattilyn Cranor is an Honorable Mention.
Sports in Kansas also put Babcock on the first-team Southeast Kansas Girls All-Area team, while senior guard Jacey Lewis was named to the second team. Senior post player Makayla Schoenhofer is an All-Area Honorable Mention.
The Wichita Eagle recognized Babcock, a player averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 steals with 66 made 3s, as a Class 4A Girls second-team member, while Max Preps put the prolific scoring guard, the 11th leading scorer in the state, on the third team.
“The honors the girls are getting are a testament to the hard work they put in and to the season we had,” head coach Dustin Fox said. “To see these other organizations recognize the fruits of their work makes me incredibly proud.”
Chanute had a 13-win season for the second straight year – the best two-season stretch since the Lady Blue Comets won 17 games in back-to-back seasons in the 2014-15 and the 2015-16 seasons.
Lewis, who averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals with 33 made 3s, was the main perimeter threat aside from Babcock. Exceptional tendencies displayed by Lewis on the court include her ability to hit shots on the perimeter to keep opposing defenses honest, and her pump fake before getting to the rim for an open layup.
Schoenhofer, a big who averaged 7.5 points and 6.2 rebounds – statistics that didn’t really tell the tale of the tape – was a huge presence inside for Chanute all year, shooting the ball at a high percentage and garnering rebounds in crucial spots. Schoenhofer was also a stellar communicator on the defensive end.
Cranor, who averaged 5.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals, used her energy to be a force on the court. Among the most athletic student-athletes Fox has coached, Cranor is able to provide services that other players simply can’t. It’s only a matter of time before she can put these characteristics together consistently.
But all these traits really assisted Chanute in being a top-tier team in the SEK this past season.
“I think that shows how many girls we had step up at various points throughout the season,” Fox said. “All three of them had some big-time performances throughout the year.”
On the boys side, senior big Ty Bowman is a second-team Southeast Kansas All-Area team member, while the Wichita Eagle labeled him as an All-State Honorable Mention.
CHS head coach Devon Crabtree said he couldn’t be more proud of the hard work and dedication his athletic big showed all year. Bowman on the year averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.
“(I’m) incredibly proud of him,” Crabtree said. “Ty is a great athlete and works hard. He always approaches every day with the right mentality to be successful. Ty was a ‘do-everything’ type of player for us. We relied on him to score, rebound, and the area I believe he was the most helpful in was defending. He was our best defender in every aspect of the game.”
Erie:
Erie basketball engineered its defensive effort from virtually all of its players.
The Red Devils went 19-5 – the best in at least a decade and a half – and advanced all the way to the state playoffs for the first time since 1993.
Erie senior Matthew Vail, who averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists with 35 made 3s, is first-team Southeast Kansas All-Area, compliments of Sports in Kansas, while the outlet also placed junior Mark Bogner, who averaged 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds with 57 total 3s, on the second team. The Wichita Eagle also documented him as a 2A Honorable Mention.
Junior Tyler Pasquarelli (6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds), sophomore Eric Dillinger (8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks), junior Dawson Lehman (7.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and one block a game) and junior Tyler Duling (2.1 points, 2.6 rebound and 1.7 steals) were all Sports in Kansas All-Area Honorable Mentions.
“We are certainly very happy for those guys and feel they all deserved those awards,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said. “However, we also know that teammates and team success is what allows people to be placed in positions of recognition. So it is my hope that everyone in our program feels they contributed and thus should share in the reward of being acknowledged.”
Pfeifer was also acknowledged as the Sport in Kansas All-Area Coach of the Year for his near 20-win season.
“The Area Coach of the Year is a tremendous compliment that I truly believe is the result of coaching good players, having great assistant coaches and support, but also learning from and playing under great coaches and people,” Pfeifer said. “I have been very blessed to work under and play for great coaches at different levels and in different sports, which has provided me great opportunities and more importantly, provided examples of the type of coach and person I continue to work to be.”
On the Lady Red Devils side, Sport in Kansas honored junior Maddie Kramer (11.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals), junior Skylar Clevenger (9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals) and senior Molly LaForge (9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals) with spots on the Honorable Mention All-Area team. Kramer is also a Wichita Eagle 2A Girls Honorable Mention.
These three highly fruitful players helped Erie to a 15-8 season – the best mark for the Lady Red Devils in at least a decade and a half.
Humboldt:
A little to the north, the Wichita Eagle rewarded senior Conor Haviland of Humboldt High School a Class 3A second-team spot after averaging 20 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists. Haviland has scored 930 points in 63 games in his career and led his team to a 13-8 record last season – the ninth straight year with at least 10 wins or more.
“Conor having made it and I was very pleased with how he played this year,” Humboldt coach David Taylor previously said. “I’m really happy for him.”
