NEWTON — Inclement weather spelled the end of the KSHSAA 4A State Golf Championships on Tuesday, finalizing round one’s scores. After coming into the clubhouse with a 2-stroke lead on Monday, senior Drayton Cleaver was crowned state champion with a 2-over-par score.
“All the hard work finally paid off,” Cleaver said once the news of round two’s cancellation, and his subsequent crowning as a State Champion, came in. “It was awesome to have my team and coaches surrounding me and supporting me through everything.”
Cleaver’s state title run is the culmination of a senior campaign in which he finished atop the leaderboard in every tournament during the regular season, collecting Southeast Kansas League and KSHSAA Regional titles by multiple strokes along the way. Although he put plenty of work in during this season, Cleaver’s success through rigorous practice dates back even further than that.
“He’s put a lot of time and effort in. When he was growing up, we always heard a lot of ‘mom and dad, can you take me to the course?’” Drayton’s dad Chris Cleaver said. “It’s a pretty cool deal that all that hard work paid off.”
Not only is he thankful for his Blue Comet brethren, Cleaver places a big part of his success on the outpouring of support from the community. Both during the regular season, and during his state title bid, Chanute residents and Blue Comet fans posted in support of Cleaver across social media.
Upon the return of the Blue Comet caravan to Chanute, fans braved the same weather that canceled Tuesday’s competition to pack the parking lot of Cleaver’s Farm & Home. Fans brought flags, signs and of course, umbrellas, to show support.
Moments after his feet hit the pavement, Cleaver was greeted with his favorite drink. Chanute Sonic Drive-In Supervisor and freshman Anden Chance’s dad Travis Chance congratulated Cleaver with a Powerade slush, complete with Nerds candy mixed in.
“It’s a great community, and they’ve supported us as a family forever now,” Chris Cleaver said. “It’s great to see them all out here today.”
The Chanute Fire Department also made an appearance, cruising down Santa Fe Avenue with a pair of fire engines, sounding their horn in support of the champ.
“It’s awesome [to see all of that],” Cleaver said. “I think it shows a lot about the city of Chanute and how much they support our community.”
This support is invaluable to a family with such deeply rooted ties to Chanute, as both Chris, and Drayton’s mom Rachel, grew up in Chanute. Seeing their son achieve his goals in the place where they grew up was especially emotional for the proud parents.
“I grew up playing golf here, my dad golfs here,” Rachel Cleaver said, mentioning Stone Creek golf course here in Chanute. “That place is like home to us.”
Going into the pair of scheduled rounds on the 6,288-yard, par-72 Sand Creek Station golf course, the six Chanute golfers and their coaches knew it would be a battle. As tee-times approached, Chanute head coach Bill Woodard continued to reassure his athletes before they hit the links.
“Really, I told them what I’ve told them all year long; every hole is a new hole,” Woodard said. “You have to manage your swing and emotions, especially in a state tournament. You have to find a common ground where you can repeat swings and stay in a non-emotional state.”
Repeating swings is exactly what Cleaver did on his way to the hot round of 74. Leaning on his short iron play into greens, Cleaver carded just four bogeys on the day, complimenting the plus-ones with a pair of birdies.
“It was definitely a course that I know fairly well,” Cleaver said. “I wanted to play conservative, especially off the tee, and pick and choose where I was aggressive coming into greens.”
Outside of his clean short game, Cleaver’s 4-iron was the hot club of the day. The future Ferris State Bulldog teed-off with the 25-degree club on nearly half of the holes on Monday.
“Drayton was really sound out there,” Woodard said. “Once you become a consistent ball striker, it opens up a wide range of opportunities on how you can play golf courses, like if some things had gone different with scoring, there may have been some changes on how [Drayton] approached certain holes.”
Coming into the clubhouse with a 2-stroke lead, Cleaver’s mindset was locked in for day two, had it happened.
“I didn’t want to change the way I played the golf course if I didn’t have to,” Cleaver said on his gameplan for round two.”What I did on day one worked, so I wanted to continue what I did and how I played the golf course into day two.”
Sophomores Jake Caldwell and Cooper Lucke, as well as Anden Chance, missed out on a day two berth by just a few strokes. Woodard and company had hoped for a shot at posting team scores for day two, but the trio of underclassmen were unable to keep it together.
“Your expectations going into a tournament, those sometimes get in the way of being successful,” Woodard said. “At a course like the one we played yesterday, focus is very important. It’s a little bit different than a league tournament or casual round. That is one of those things that we are going to have to get better at throughout the summer, and into next season.
“The better we can do that,” Woodard added. “The more prepared we are going to be when we get into situations where the pressure is amped up.”
Freshmen Hunter Stokes and Jett Cosby had more trouble than most on the brutal track, finishing the day toward the bottom of the leaderboard with triple-digit strokes on their scorecard. But, with plenty of high school competition ahead of them, Chanute’s underclassmen have plenty of time to develop in order to replicate their senior teammate’s success.
“The more the kids play, the better off they will be,” Woodard said. “We’ve already talked about some of the things we need to work on in the van ride back. The kids are already excited about getting better for next year. We want to go back, and we want to be successful again.”
Up Next
Prior to his senior campaign, Cleaver inked a commitment to continue his golf career at Ferris State University, an NCAA Division II program in Big Rapids, Mich. Along with his time on the greens, Cleaver’s focus will be on obtaining his degree in professional golf management.
Before he heads north in the fall, Cleaver will continue his typical summer practice routine of splitting time at the driving range and putting green, while still making time for some competition.
“I’m planning on playing a bunch of summer golf tournaments,” Cleaver said. “I’ll just be trying to become a better ball striker on the range, as well as improve my putting.”
Results
Click on each name for a full-round scorecard.
1st: Drayton Cleaver, Sr. - 74 (+2)
T-52nd: Jake Caldwell, So. - 95 (+23)
T-55th: Anden Chance, Fr. - 96 (+24)
T-59th: Cooper Lucke, So. - 97 (+25)
84th: Hunter Stokes, Fr. - 108 (+36)
88th: Jett Cosby, Fr. - 118 (+46)
Team Scores: Bishop Miege 324, Wellington 328, McPherson 331, Wamego 342, Tonganoxie 348, Clay Center Community 358, Augusta 359, Chanute 362, Independence 368, Concordia 370, Louisburg 397, Circle 407
Full results, scorecards and team scores are available on the KSHSAA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.