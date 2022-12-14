BUFFALO — Going to battle with a roster of five, the Altoona-Midway Jets succumbed to visiting Flinthills Mustangs Tuesday night, 58-10.
Generating minimal offense, the Jets were faced with an 18-2 deficit at the first quarter horn and 30-4 at intermission. Altoona's lone bucket in the third came courtesy of a Summer Raymond triple, as the Jets trailed 45-7 entering the fourth.
Further compounding matters for Altoona, Autumn Raymond fouled out of the contest early in the fourth. The Jets were then forced to take the court with four players for the remainder of the contest.
"That brought the team's overall morale down a little bit," said Jets head coach Jessica Porter. "Everybody still stuck it out and continued to give it their best shot.”
Despite the outcome, Porter said she took away several positives from the contest.
“We started getting better ball movement and some open shots — they just didn’t fall,” she said.
The loss moves the Jets to 1-4 overall.
“Since we don’t have many girls, we’ve been the underdog in every game,” she said. Every night we’re going out with five and the (opponent) has 10 or 11 or more. We’re definitely the underdog going into every game.”
Porter clarified that she has a roster of seven, but that the team has been battling illness and has had its full complement of players available just once this season.
“I’ve been rotating through, based on which ones are healthy enough to play at that time,” Porter explained. “We played hard and showed a lot of heart tonight,”
The depth issue is a definite concern moving forward, Porter said.
“It’s extremely challenging. These girls have to play the whole game and don’t have any subs,” she said. “We have to play smart and not foul on defense — which we have improved on from the first game.”
Up Next
The Jets host Chetopa for a home-clash on Jan 3.
Box Score
Flinthillsl: 18 19 13 17 — 63
Altoona: 2 4 7 10 — 43
Scoring
Altoona: Ava Tindle 4, Summer Raymond 3, Emmalynn Pupanek 2, Chantal Morales 1
Flinthills: Madison Alvord 18, Rylie Wight 13, Brylee Heimgartner 8, Tagen Carney 8, Alex Scriber 5, Paige Corter 4, Karynn Geason 2
