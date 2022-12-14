BUFFALO — Going to battle with a roster of five, the Altoona-Midway Jets succumbed to visiting Flinthills Mustangs Tuesday night, 58-10. 

Generating minimal offense, the Jets were faced with an 18-2 deficit at the first quarter horn and 30-4 at intermission. Altoona's lone bucket in the third came courtesy of a Summer Raymond triple, as the Jets trailed 45-7 entering the fourth. 

