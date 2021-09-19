JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs’ stock is trending upward.
After squeaking out a 28-26 victory over the Fredonia Yellowjackets last week, the Cubs (2-1) thumped the Neodesha Bluestreaks (0-3) 56-0 on Friday night for their second consecutive win.
“I think this is what you strive for because you always want to play your best, and we’ve still got a lot of things to fix, but it was good to have some momentum and see some positive things out there,” Humboldt Head Coach Logan Wyrick said.
Despite a dominating win from top to bottom, Wyrick isn’t satisfied.
He viewed this outing as Humboldt’s final tune-up game before district play begins next week and was pleased to see improvements from his squad on both sides of the ball in areas including pass protection and defensive alignment.
Wyrick was quick to point out after the game that even though the first three weeks weren’t been preseason matchups, the real tests haven’t commenced yet.
“We’ve still got work to do,” Wyrick said. “We can’t get stopped down there on fourth down. We got a couple blocks we’re missing. We’ve got to wrap up a few things on defense. But, overall, we’ll take the win. It’s good to see that you don’t play down when you know they’re shorthanded.”
From the Cubs’ opening offensive drive, it was obvious the thought of playing down to their competition — a Bluestreaks team helmed by backup freshman quarterback Logan Gillett — had never even begun to creep its way into their heads.
Humboldt scored on five of its first six offensive drives and capitalized on opportunities to nestle in a fumble recovery, an interception returned for a touchdown and two more picks on the defensive side between scoring drives.
After bouncing between defensive end to linebacker to cornerback and safety, Cubs junior Dakota Slocum proved Friday that he seems to have found his footing in the secondary.
Between multiple interceptions — one of which he returned roughly 60 yards for a score — and a 48-yard touchdown reception, the junior had no trouble creating plays on both ends to add to his highlight reel.
“Dakota’s coming along,” Wyrick said. “With him, it’s just a matter of reeling him in sometimes and making sure he’s locked in. When he is, he’s very athletic. If we can reel him in and make sure he knows exactly what he’s doing, he can do some special things.”
That’s also a similar sentiment to Wyrick’s approach for keeping his players sharp and avoiding complacency ahead of their next game. The Humboldt head coach is constantly searching for ways to establish a consistent level of play before then raising the Cubs’ standards, especially with district play on the horizon.
“It’s good that we’re definitely climbing,” Wyrick said. “We’ve by no means peaked because there’s so many things on the field we’re seeing we need to fix. I told them a win like that’s great, but you don’t ever want to plateau, especially going into districts.”
Up Next
Humboldt will hit the road to face the Eureka Tornadoes (3-0) in hopes of handing them their first loss of the season on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.