Erie XC @ Fort Scott - Sept. 7, 2023 - Colt Corbett and Annie Myers

Erie freshmen Colt Corbett (1592) and Annie Myers (1591) run in a 5K race in Fort Scott on Thursday, Sept. 7.

 Contributed photos

FORT SCOTT — The Erie Red Devils joined a host of larger schools for a cross country meet hosted by Fort Scott High School.

“Though Erie is by no means the smallest school running there, this meet is dominated by bigger schools with good programs. On top of that, this was many of our kids' first 5K race,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “We enjoyed the challenge and ran tough and proud, bringing home personal records and medals.”

