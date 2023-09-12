FORT SCOTT — The Erie Red Devils joined a host of larger schools for a cross country meet hosted by Fort Scott High School.
“Though Erie is by no means the smallest school running there, this meet is dominated by bigger schools with good programs. On top of that, this was many of our kids' first 5K race,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “We enjoyed the challenge and ran tough and proud, bringing home personal records and medals.”
Freshman Annie Myers finished 13th and junior Zarien Collins finished 14th in the girls junior varsity race.
“This was (Zarien’s) first medal of the season. She improved her time from last year on this course by 2.5 minutes,” Carpenter said. “This was Annie's first 5K, and she hasn't figured out her pace yet. When she does, her race times will tumble.”
Freshman Arthur Pollreis had the best finish for Erie in the boys race, crossing the finish in ninth place.
“This was Arthur's first 5K, and like Annie, he is a natural athlete who just needs to figure out the mental side of racing,” Carpenter said. “As he gets more experience, we'll see how fast he can really go.”
Sophomore Killian Hume knocked a full minute off his time from last year to finish in 12th place, while junior Devon Westhoff came in 35th place. Junior Dylan Kirkpatrick finished 44th, junior Aiden Wiles came in 49th and freshman Colt Corbett finished in 52nd place.
Senior Devyn Taylor was unable to finish the race after twisting an ankle around a hilly curve.
“Cross country races don't always have the surest footing, and these things sometimes happen. He tried to finish, but this coach pulled him in an effort to save his season. With careful training and time, we expect him to recover,” Carpenter said.
Up Next
Erie is set to take on the course at Big Hill Lake in Parsons on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Results
JV Girls 5K
13th - Annie Myers 29:52.88
14th - Zarien Collins 30:06.45
JV Boys 5K
9th - Arthur Pollreis 22:11.90
12th - Killian Hume 22:38.30
35th - Devon Westhoff 26:14.23
44th - Dylan Kirkpatrick 29:02.34
49th - Aiden Wiles 30:56.58
52nd - Colt Corbett 37:34.64
