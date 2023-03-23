The Humboldt Cubs enter the upcoming season with a pitching and defense-first mindset after losing a majority of their offensive production in a trio of graduating seniors.
Humboldt finished the 2022 season with a 20-2 record, ending the year with an unfortunate semifinals loss at the regional tournament.
“We had a really tough regional and competed to the end with one of the best teams in the state,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “I think the guys we have returning will use that loss to motivate them and come back even stronger this year.”
The Cubs finished atop the Tri-Valley League last season, but will need to make some adjustments to find their way back to another league title.
“We have the potential to be a really good team again this year. It's early but I can definitely see that our young guys have been putting in work and have gotten a lot stronger,” Miller said. “While we lost some players from last year that were really good defensively, I think we have some guys that can step into those spots and play really well for us.”
Last May saw the departure of Kaiden Barnett, Gavin Page and Evan Lucke. Barnett hit at a .515 clip with 23 RBIs, while Page and Lucke both hit over .375 with nearly 20 RBIs each.
“While we lost three bats from the heart of our lineup offensively, we have some guys that are capable of filling that production,” Miller said.
The Cubs return four important lettermen along with a pair of new faces that will look to make an immediate impact.
Senior Trey Sommer returns to the lineup having hit at a .435 clip with 26 RBIs last season. That, along with a 5-2 record with 49 strikeouts on the mound landed Sommer on the All-TVL first team.
Sophomore Logan Page was also a first team All-TVL selection for his two-way performance. Page finished with a 7-0 record, 51 strikeouts and a 1.51 ERA on the mound. He had a .293 batting average and 21 RBIs.
Junior Sam Hull was a second team All-TVL selection, finishing the year with a .395 average and 19 RBIs.
Sophomore Kyler Isbell will continue to anchor the Cubs’ pitching staff, having tossed 35 strikeouts for a 1.32 ERA and a 5-0 record as a freshman.
“Returning our top-3 arms will make our pitching staff our biggest strength,” Miller said of Isbell, Page and Sommer. “We have the potential to be a very good defensive team behind our pitchers as well.”
Miller expects pitching and defense to keep them in most games, with the biggest focus for growth set on consistency at the plate.
Freshman Mason Sterling and sophomore Brody Gunderman, a transfer from Shawnee Mission South, are a pair of underclassmen Miller expects to make an immediate impact on the varsity infield.
“We also started a lot of freshmen last year so hopefully they can take a step forward for us, especially at the plate,” Miller said.
Humboldt’s path back to a TVL title is not only made harder by the loss of the three graduates, but also by a young league getting older. Miller noted there were a lot of really young teams in the TVL last year that should be much improved this year.
Senior Brennan Nuessen, sophomores Blake Ellis, Jacob Harrington, Cole Mathes, Avery Works, Conner Sallee, Carson Bremerman, Asher Hart and Colden Cook and freshmen Carson Russell and Grady Elder round out Humboldt’s lineup.
Miller enters his 13th season at the helm of the program, and is joined by assistant coach Logan Wyrick.
Humboldt’s season begins with a two-game road trip, starting out in Neodesha on March 27. The Cubs make their home debut on April 3 against Bluestem.
2023 Humboldt Baseball Schedule
3/27 V @ Neodesha
3/30 V @ Erie
3/31 JV @ Labette County
4/3 V vs Bluestem
4/6 V @ Fredonia
4/11 V @ Eureka
4/13 V vs Burlington
4/20 JV @ Iola
4/21 V Walter Johnson Memorial Tournament
4/25 V vs Cherryvale
5/4 V vs Osawatomie
5/8 V @ Caney Valley
5/15-5/18 V @ Regionals
5/25-5/26 V @ State
