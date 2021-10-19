JARED McMASTERS
WINFIELD — After a grueling Friday, only Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson remained.
For the Chanute Blue Comets, the steep competition at the Class 4A State Girls Tennis Tournament knocked out Aimee Maxton in singles play and the doubles tandem of Lena Aguilar and Hannah Langen on the first day.
But Bogle and Thompson defeated three of their four opponents on Friday to earn a spot in the tournament’s second day of action on Saturday — along with a guaranteed medal to show for their efforts.
“Tyra and Grace played some great tennis throughout the tournament,” Chanute head coach Michael De La Torre said. “It’s amazing how much they improved throughout the year, and they have been so much fun to watch.”
The Blue Comets opened Saturday’s events with a 9-4 loss to Buhler’s Olivia Frederick and Kayla Babcock to slot them in the ninth-place section of the bracket.
Despite the loss, the duo responded with a commanding 9-5 victory over Rozlynn Richert and Claire Norton of Winfield.
The pair’s momentum flamed out in their next match — a 9-4 defeat to Brynn Bertie and Hannah Kippenberger of Independence, which was always a tough foe for Chanute all season long.
With the loss in their third match, Bogle and Thompson earned 10th place medals in doubles competition for the tournament.
“This weekend, they put it all together and played the best tennis of their careers,” De La Torre said. “They were very consistent with their shots, especially their groundstrokes, and very patient. They played with a lot of energy, communicated with each other and competed well in every match.”
As Bogle and Thompson’s run came to a close on Saturday, it signaled the end of the season for the Chanute girls tennis team.
Maxton wrapped up the year with a 19-12 overall record, and De La Torre noted that losing the senior would be a massive obstacle for the Blue Comets to overcome in the future.
Chanute also says goodbye to Langen, a foreign exchange student from Germany who proved to be quite flexible throughout the season to adjust to a new doubles partner so aptly.
“This was a great season for us,” De La Torre said. “Taking second place at SEK, qualifying five of our players for (the state tournament) and the awesome play of Tyra and Grace and winning medals are probably the biggest highlights.
“But there was so much more. To me, the most important thing was it’s so easy to tell that each and every player on our team improved in their games. And there is so much more to look forward to.”
