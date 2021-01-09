Chanute High School’s boys were able to stay competitive with Coffeyville all game. But ultimately, Coffeyville’s guards overwhelmed the Chanute defense in a game at home Friday night.
The Blue Comets fell short to the Golden Tornado by a score of 57-50. Junior guard Kam Koester had a game-high 23 points and brought down three rebounds. Senior guard Garrett Almond registered 12 points and snatched six rebounds. Senior forward Aaron Robertson put up eight points and seven rebounds.
Head coach Devon Crabtree assessed his team.
“I thought we battled, I thought we competed, but some things just didn’t go our way,” he said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of executing and I’ve got to do a better job coaching and getting the guys prepared, handle some pressure and do some different things.”
The pressure for much of the night came from All-SEK and All-State Honorable Mention senior point guard Tariq Logan, who put up a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds for Coffeyville.
Logan did his best to try and get his teammates involved, oftentimes passing to sophomore big DeAndre Shobe down low. But Logan’s handle was too tight. His shiftiness followed by a strong crossover would often free him up for dribble drives to the lane, or pull-ups that were wide-open shots. Logan, who has yet to make a decision on his future for football and basketball, said he just reads the defense.
“I just like being the facilitator for my team, stretching the defense out and looking to get the ball to the open man and if I need to, take open shots,” Logan said. “Whatever is open. If they give me an open shot, I’m taking it. If there is a man open and they miss out on the help, I’ll dish it to them.”
His teammate, junior guard Ethan Viets, who also had a terrific handle, notched 15 points and brought down two rebounds. Both of these guards played tight defense.
With the game at 28-24 Coffeyville at the break, Chanute would eventually go on a 7-2 run after Koester capitalized on a fast-break layup following a steal. This made the score 31-30 Chanute with around five minutes to go in the third. Chanute executed on some high-ball screens and motion plays during this run as well, allowing Koester some wide-open looks in the paint.
But Coffeyville’s guards and bigs on defense withstood the run. Logan was able to dribble past the Chanute defense for easy layups or shots for his teammates.
Chanute guard Shan Williams used his athleticism to challenge Logan, and sometimes, Logan would concede. Williams still added two points and a rebound, and point guard Carter Coombs had two points as well. Sophomore guard Eric Erbe stroked a 3 in the game.
The turnover battle wasn’t that much of a disparity, with Chanute having seven compared to eight for Coffeyville.
Chanute (3-2) will next play Independence (0-4) Tuesday at 7:30 pm on the road.
