The Humboldt Cubs easily dispatched the winless Bluestem Lions, 70-34 Tuesday night.
Senior guard Trey Sommer dropped in 8 of his game-high 24 points in the opening frame as the Cubs raced out to a 24-7 lead.
Sommer and forward Sam Hull combined for 15 of Humboldt's 21 second quarter points , swelling the Cubs' cushion to 45-17 at the half.
Humboldt's lead stretched to 40 through three quarters of play, with Sommer scorching the nets for 11 more in the frame. Sommer's 26-point, six steal, four rebound performance was achieved in just three quarters of play, as the Cubs coasted to victory without him in the fourth.
Cook chipped in 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting — while adding six assists, four rebounds, and two steals. As a team, Humboldt shot a robust 62 percent from the field (32-of-52), while taking, and missing, one 3-point attempt. The Cubs shot just 55 percent from the charity stripe while also registering 22 steals.
Up Next
Humboldt (15-3) returns to the hardwood for a non-league clash with visiting Yates Center (4-12) on Monday.
Box Score
Humboldt: 24 21 21 4 — 70
Bluestem: 7 10 9 8 — 34
Scoring
Humboldt: Sommer 26, Sam Hull 18, Colden Cook 8, Logan Page 6, Jacob Harrington 4, Mason Sterling 4, Keith Gomez 2, Avery Works 2
Bluestem: Mohr 12, Jiminez 11, Crutcher 4, Rider 4, Hoffman 2, Veatch 1
