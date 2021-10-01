JARED McMASTERS
Friday night is shaping up to be a battle of the defenses.
The Chanute Blue Comets (3-1) host the Independence Bulldogs (3-1) in an SEK League matchup that features two of the top-ranked defenses in Class 4A.
Through the first four weeks, Independence has given up 139 yards through the air and its defense is holding opposing offenses to 177 total yards per game.
Chanute is one of the few Class 4A teams that can boast better numbers than the Bulldogs to this point of the season. The Blue Comets defensive unit is stopping offenses in their tracks, containing them to 154 yards per game.
A difference of just 23 yards per game isn’t a wide gap, but the schedules for these two groups tell a different story.
Following Chanute’s season-opening loss to Circle, the Blue Comets have strung together three wins over Pittsburg, Jefferson West and Ulysses.
Circle’s offense averages more than 300 yards per game this year.
Chanute head coach Clete Frazell wasn’t shy about reminding reporters after his team’s dominant 48-0 win over Ulysses that the Blue Comets’ opponents were one of the premier rushing offenses in 4A heading into that matchup.
Pittsburg’s Class 5A status and the Purple Dragons streak of 11 consecutive wins over Chanute automatically labeled the Blue Comets as heavy underdogs for that game, but the Pittsburg offense didn’t find the end zone.
While Chanute’s defense has constructed a noteworthy resume early in the season, Independence’s opponent history is less impressive.
Two of the Bulldogs’ wins have come against Fort Scott and Coffeyville, which both rank near the bottom of Class 4A in offensive yards per game.
Independence fell to El Dorado, 36-0, to open the season against a team fueled by an offense that’s comparable to Chanute’s when it comes to yards per game.
But El Dorado’s passing game pales in comparison to what Eric Erbe and the Blue Comets’ offense proved they were capable of against Ulysses.
This could prove to be the deciding factor on Friday night.
If both defenses start flying around the field and show there’s truth to their stats, the burden of winning this football game could fall on the shoulders of Erbe, running back Ty Leedy or one of Chanute’s capable receivers.
Although Chanute and Independence fall close together when it comes to offensive stats, circling back to the resumes for the season shows more substance to the Blue Comets’ numbers.
Along with struggling offenses, neither Coffeyville or Fort Scott have a top-20 defense.
Wichita-North, the third team the Bulldogs have defeated, conceded at least 69 points in both of its losses following a 52-6 loss to Independence.
Friday night’s matchup will be the litmus test to determine how legitimate the numbers for both sides appear to be midway through the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.