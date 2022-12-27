C&H Lanes League Scores as of 12/2
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Week 15-of-32
Kluin Law 46-14
McCoy Insurance 40-20
Grain Bin 32-28
Humboldt Industries 30.5-29.5
Ebowla 28-32
B B B’s 24.5-35.5
The Outsiders 19.5-40.5
Team #5 19.5-40.5
Weekly High Games: Erin McCoy 234, Leslie Vanderpool 185, Shalee Ready 181
Weekly High Series: Erin McCoy 568, Shalee Ready 509, Leslie Vanderpool 491
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
Week 16-of-34
McCoy Insurance 47.5-16.5
State Farm Insurance 45-19
CTD Bowling 37-27
C&H Lanes 34-30
The Bowling Team 26-38
Coors Light 25-39
Erbe Hog Farm 22-42
USA Sleep 19.5-44.5
Weekly High Games: Austin Strack 279, Trent Zartman 225, Austin Robinson 219
Weekly High Series: Austin Strack 694, Mike Strack 626, Brad Haviland 613
Sunday Fun Nite (Sunday)
Week 15-of-30
Split Heat 2.0 43-17
The Heat 35-25
C&H Lanes 27.5-32.5
Los Primos 25-35
Hummin’ Hummin’ 24-36
The Outsiders 23.5-36.5
Weekly High Games: (Men) Victor Hernandez 246, Nick Heatly 246, Billy DeNoon 237 (Women) Christi Heatly 298, Maria Hernandez 228, Edna Donovan 208
Weekly High Series: (Men) Nick Heatly 639, Randy Schoenhofer 624, Billy DeNoon 617 (Women) Christi Heatly 704, Edna Donovan 593, Maria Hernandez 499
Industrial (Monday)
Week 15-of-32
Young’s Welding 38-22
Jay Hatfield 35-25
2 Fat 2 Play 33-27
A&B Cleaning 33-27
Young’s Welding No.2 31-29
Knuckles Deep 25-35
Hardy Fence 23-37
McCoy Insurance 22-38
Weekly High Games: Bob Zimmerman 231, James Lewis 224, James Hunt 222
Weekly High Series: Bob Zimmerman 581, Jeff Marquez 576, Austin Robinson 575
City (Tuesday)
Week 16-of-32
Bowling Stones 42-22
Cardinal Drug 40-24
Topper’s Barber Shop 38-26
Bud Light 34-30
C&H Lanes 31-33
Jay Hatfield 28-36
Safari Vending 23-41
K’s Place 19-45
Weekly High Games: Billy DeNoon 234, Weston Vanderpool 219, Rick Heatly 216, Jeff Marquez 216
Weekly High Series: Weston Vanderpool 640, Billy DeNoon 626, Jeff Marquez 585
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.