The Neosho County Panthers easily dispatched the visiting junior varsity McPherson Bulldogs Thursday evening, 123-52.
The Panthers held a 23-13 lead at the conclusion of the opening frame. They then outscored the Bulldogs 40-16 in the second quarter en route to a commanding 63-29 halftime advantage.
The Panthers remained red-hot in the third, using a 33-8 extended blitz to go on top 96-37. The victory ups the Panthers to 4-1 overall.
Led by Chantoryia Rivers' game-high 18 points, a total of six Panthers tallied double-figure scoring totals. Teammate Myah Coleman dropped in 17 points, while point guard Zariyah Washington chipped in 8 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
The Panthers were stout defensively, holding the Bulldogs to 25% shooting from the field, as they dropped in just 14-of-56.
Coming off a 126-81 loss Tuesday against Barton Community College, Neosho County head coach J.J. Davis said that he was pleased with his squad's bounceback effort.
"We didn't come out and respond like we wanted to against Barton," he said. "So it was really important that we got back to the Neosho way of basketball."
Davis said pressure defense keyed the blowout victory.
"We wanted to see ball-pressure for as long as it took to get it right," he said.
Davis was delighted with the Panthers overall performance.
"Any time we get to the 100-point mark, we're excited," he said. "These kids worked really hard. The coaches worked really hard, and that's a cool thing."
Up Next
The Panthers play host to another JV squad, as they host Graceland University (Iowa) on Tuesday. Tip off is slated for 5:30 pm.
Box Score
McPherson - 13 16 8 15 — 52
Neosho - 23 40 33 27 — 123
Scoring: Chantoryia Rivers 18, Myah Coleman 17, Baylee Davis 15, Breonna Carey 14, Kori Babcock 12, Toriauna 11, Jahniya Brown 9, Im'Unique White 6, Zariyah Washington 5, Dawnyale Bruce 4, DeMia Jackson 4, Nicole Szadkowska 4, Khlalyah Willis 3
