NCCC WBB vs Bethel 11.1.22

Neosho County freshman forward Myah Coleman (10) puts up a layup during a home matchup with the Bethel Threshers on Nov. 1, 2022.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

The Neosho County Panthers easily dispatched the visiting junior varsity McPherson Bulldogs Thursday evening, 123-52.

The Panthers held a 23-13 lead at the conclusion of the opening frame. They then outscored the Bulldogs 40-16 in the second quarter en route to a commanding 63-29 halftime advantage.

