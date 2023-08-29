Area volleyball teams kicked off the 2023 season with preseason jamboree action across Southeast Kansas. The Chanute Blue Comets and the Erie Red Devils joined the Girard Trojans and the Riverton Rams for matches in Riverton, while the Humboldt Cubs joined the Columbus Titans and the Labette County Grizzlies for an evening of competition in Columbus.
All teams played three-set matches to 15 points each, with nothing counting for or against regular season records. Chanute and Erie each played three matches, while Humboldt played a pair.
Chanute
The senior-heavy Blue Comets came out in their first showing this fall in style, showing off their depth in experience. Although Chanute had a couple holes to fill, major returners like senior hitter Kierny Follmer, senior setter Elle Kreighbaum and senior libero Peyton Shields looked more than at home on the hardwood early-on.
“I think we obviously have little adjustments that need to be made, things that we need to tweak, but overall our major returners did a fantastic job,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry.
New fans of the volleyball team would have been hard-pressed to point out the new faces on the floor, as the juniors and sophomores who made appearances were just as solid as the returning lettermen around them. Juniors Reece Norris and AnnaKate Noonan and sophomore Addy Hughes all showed flashes of varsity-level talent without much negative play.
“Sometimes when newer or younger girls come into the varsity team for the first time, they play scared. I didn’t see that from any of our girls today,” Murry said. “They all played like they have been in practice and showed that they are here for a reason. They did a great job.”
It was still very obviously the first live outing of the year, however, as a few passes slipped through the cracks and a few serves found the floor surrounded by Blue Comets.
“A resounding (answer to) what we need to work on is communication,” Murry said. “Part of that is trying a lot of different lineups and girls in different places, so it’s new every time. That is something that will come once we get more of a set lineup.”
Chanute finished up its preseason schedule on Saturday with intrasquad scrimmages.
Erie
Thursday’s outing saw the Red Devils looking improved over where they left off a season ago — even missing their most important player.
“We haven’t practiced this rotation since we’re missing one of our middle hitters, Alex Pasquarelli. We took our setter and had her play middle so we were totally out of sync,” head coach Sindy Daniels said.
The Red Devils made do, and battled tight across all three matches.
Senior Ella Burnett seemed to be all over the court, tallying numerous kills and blocks. Senior Maddie Smith joined in on a number of those blocks, also digging well. Seniors Chellby Cosby and Kinzie Cleaver and juniors Makinzie LaRue and Jacksen Powell also stood out.
“I look forward to watching our girls play. I think we have a good chance to go far as long as we play together,” Daniels said.
Humboldt
The Humboldt Cubs came out of Columbus as the top dog, winning both of their matches. The Cubs defeated the Titans 2-1 (22-20, 15-21, 4-3) and the Grizzlies 2-0 (21-13, 21-18).
Junior Shelby Shaughnessy was attacking often and hard, as expected. Senior Natassya Goforth also showed flashes of excellence in the attack.
The Humboldt backline looked solid as well. Senior Kinley Tucker, junior Cassidy Friend and sophomore Skylar Hottenstein were nearly mistakeless on defense.
The Cubs followed up their jamboree performance with a 2-3 finish in a tournament at Burlington on Saturday.
“I thought we had moments that were really good and some not so good,” head coach Terry Meadows said. “We played good defense most of the day, we just need to find ways to attack more on offense.”
Humboldt fell to Prairie View, 0-2 (21-25, 19-25), and Rossville, 0-2 (16-25, 12-25), before knocking off Wellsville, 2-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-18), and Iola, 2-0 (25-21, 25-19). Humboldt rounded out the day with a loss to Baldwin, 0-2 (14-25, 14-25).
Up Next
The Blue Comets kick the regular season off on Saturday, Sept. 9 with a tournament hosted by the Frontenac Raiders.
After opening the regular season 2-3 in Burlington, Humboldt hosts Fredonia on Friday, Sept. 1 for a dual match.
Erie is also at home on Sept. 1, hosting the Caney Valley Bullpups for a match.
