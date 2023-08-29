Chanute VB @ Riverton (Jamboree) - Aug. 24, 2023 - AnnaKate Noonan

Junior outside hitter AnnaKate Noonan (6) attacks as seniors Kierny Follmer (1), Elle Kreighbaum (2) and Jacie Costin (4) look on during the jamboree in Riverton on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Area volleyball teams kicked off the 2023 season with preseason jamboree action across Southeast Kansas. The Chanute Blue Comets and the Erie Red Devils joined the Girard Trojans and the Riverton Rams for matches in Riverton, while the Humboldt Cubs joined the Columbus Titans and the Labette County Grizzlies for an evening of competition in Columbus.

All teams played three-set matches to 15 points each, with nothing counting for or against regular season records. Chanute and Erie each played three matches, while Humboldt played a pair.

Chanute VB @ Riverton (Jamboree) - Aug. 24, 2023 - Peyton Shields

Chanute senior libero Peyton Shields (21) leaps to save a point during the jamboree in Riverton on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Erie VB @ Riverton (Jamboree) - Aug. 24, 2023 - Makinzie LaRue

Erie junior middle Makinzie LaRue (17) dives to dig a kill as junior Jacksen Powell (33) and sophomore Kaeleigh Daniels (5) look on during the jamboree in Riverton on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Humboldt VB @ Columbus (Jamboree) - Aug. 24, 2023 - Skylar Hottenstein

Humboldt sophomore libero Skylar Hottenstein (2) bumps the ball as senior outside hitter Rylan Covey (24) and sophomore middle hitter Ricklyn Hillmon (21) look on during during the jamboree in Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Humboldt VB @ Columbus (Jamboree) - Aug. 24, 2023 - Shelby Shaughnessy

Humboldt junior Shelby Shaughnessy (14) passes ahead during during the jamboree in Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 24.

