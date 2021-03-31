ROBERT MAGOBET
Hitting streaks weren’t enough to stop a six-game losing skid for Neosho County Community College baseball. The Panthers fell short once again Tuesday at home to Butler, 9-6. This is the longest losing spree since the 2018 season when the Panthers still ended the season at 40-20.
Sophomore third baseman Andrew Brautman continued his hitting streak at five games with a 1-for-3 day, including his fourth double of the year. Freshman third baseman Ivan Witt also has a five-game hitting stretch after his 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Shortstop Daegan Brady has a four-game hitting streak thanks to his 2-for-5 performance. And sophomore centerfielder Khalil Thrasher got things back on track after tying for the longest hit streak of the season at nine games two games ago, starting a potential new streak with a 2-for-4 outing with two RBIs.
Both teams had seven hits Tuesday.
NCCC freshman starting pitcher Tyler McQuinn took the loss, striking out one, walking two, and allowing five earned runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. Freshman middle reliever Jake Beckmann struck out one, walked two, and allowed one earned run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings. Freshman reliever Brady Pacha struck out one, walked one, and allowed no earned runs and one hit in 2 innings pitched.
NCCC grabbed the early lead in the bottom of the first when Lundgrin reached second on an error, which led to Thrasher advancing to third and freshman designated hitter Drew Miller scoring.
But Butler captured the lead in the top of the second with a three-run, two-hit inning. Butler’s Jackson Syring belted a three-run homerun, which put the score up to 3-1 Butler.
The Panthers nudged within a run thanks to a two-run, no-hit bottom of the third inning. Helped by Butler relieving pitcher Cade Phelps, who took over for starting Butler pitcher Zach Chiolis, Brautman scored on a wild pitch. Witt reached on a fielder’s choice to score Miller to make the score 4-3 Butler.
Butler expanded the lead to 8-3 in the top of the fourth. Butler’s Josh Cameron hit a two-run homer off McQuinn, who was replaced by Beckmann in the inning following the homerun. Beckmann did force a groundout to end the inning.
With the score 8-3, NCCC put up three runs on three hits in the bottom of the fourth. Thrasher chalked up a two-run single to score Brady and freshman second baseman Jordon Helm. Witt executed an RBI-single to bring home Brautman.
It was 8-6 at that point. And the last run in the game was an RBI-single by Butler’s Francisco Guevara in the top of the fifth, which put the game at its eventual final score. The Panthers ended the inning with a 6-4-3 double play.
The next four and a half innings had just four hits, two by Butler and two by NCCC. Only Brautman reached third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth. The third baseman doubled earlier in the inning.
In a year in which Butler has had to make adjustments, missing nine games due to COVID-19, the Grizzlies were able to win their second straight game.
“I thought it was a pretty good day. I know both of us were throwing guys that haven’t pitched yet or hadn’t pitched much,” Butler’s coach BJ McVay said. “I know they threw three guys that haven’t thrown yet this year in an inning. I know (Murry) is doing the same thing to give some guys some opportunities. I just think the biggest thing in the score and what happened today is we hit the two homers and they were both big homers. ... I think that’s the difference in the game, to be honest.”
Cameron, who is likely going to the next level, was 2 for 5 with a two-run shot. Butler’s first baseman Noah Argenta, who is going to Central Arkansas to play baseball, was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
Butler’s Nate Brecht tallied the win. He struck out two, walked three, and allowed three earned runs and three hits in 2/3 innings. Butler used six pitchers.
NCCC (10-11, 5-7) will next play Labette (3-15, 1-7) today on the road at 1 and 3 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.